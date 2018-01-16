Maine man charged with leaving beagles in a freezing garage could avoid prosecution

A Franklin County man whose nine beagles were seized after he allegedly left them in a freezing garage could avoid prosecution, according to a media report.

If David Ellis, 46, complies with a deal struck in court Friday, he will avoid animal cruelty charges after in December he reportedly stranded his nine dogs — including three puppies — in an unheated garage that dropped to 14 degrees below zero, according to Portland-based CBS affiliate WGME.

The dogs allegedly were left alone for more than two days without food, and their water froze in the freezing cold. Ellis allegedly left them behind after he moved out of his Freeman Township property, the report said.

He was arrested Dec. 29 by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies after someone saw the dogs on the property and called police. The dogs were taken to a shelter where they were reported to be in good condition.

Six of Ellis’s adult beagles have since been returned to him, although one of the three puppies was adopted. The other two puppies, Dolly and Kenny, are up for adoption, the Franklin County Animal Shelter told WGME.

Friday’s court deal requires that Ellis pay $1,025 in restitution for veterinary and boarding costs and to follow animal welfare laws in order to keep his dogs and avoid charges, according to the report. He has reportedly finished building them a dog house that was under construction when his dogs were seized.

