Portland murder suspect ordered held without bail

PORTLAND, Maine — A local man arrested for allegedly murdering the mother of his children was ordered Tuesday afternoon to be held without bail.

Anthony Leng’s attorneys agreed to him being held without bail and said he would waive his rights to an initial appearance before Justice Joyce Wheeler. He is being held in the Cumberland County Jail.

On Saturday, Portland police arrested Leng, 40, after a nearly weeklong investigation into the killing of his 36-year-old domestic partner, Sokha Khuon.

Police said they found Khuon dead on the morning of Jan. 7 in the home that she shared with Leng and their children in Portland’s Riverton neighborhood. After an autopsy, the state medical examiner found that she died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the death a homicide.

Officers arrived at the couple’s Dorothy Street home after receiving reports of gunshots and found two of the couple’s children, ages 10 and 15, outside, according to Lt. Robert Martin. The children were unharmed and are being cared of by their relatives, Martin said.

Leng was arrested at the Portland police station, where he came voluntarily, according to police. The investigation into Khuon’s killing was ongoing Tuesday, Martin said.

“Work on the case will likely be ongoing for weeks,” Martin said.

Leng was represented Tuesday by Roger Champagne and Peter Cyr, although their discussion with Wheeler suggested that only Cyr would handle the case going forward.

The lawyers said they anticipate a hearing being scheduled for next week.

