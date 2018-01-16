Bangor police offer reward for leads in Second Street homicide

Photo Courtesy of the Bangor Police Department | BDN Photo Courtesy of the Bangor Police Department | BDN

The Bangor Police Department is offering a reward for leads in its investigation of last week’s killing of a man in a Second Street rooming house.

The reward is in exchange “for information that leads to the arrest and conviction” of the person responsible for the death of Israel Lewis, 51, the victim of the city’s first homicide in 2018, according to Det. Sgt. Brent Beaulieu.

Bangor police spokesman Sgt. Wade Betters declined to disclose the amount of the reward. He did not immediately respond to questions about the motivation for the reward.

As of Tuesday morning, detectives were still interviewing witnesses and following existing leads, Beaulieu said.

Police found Lewis, of Massachusetts, dead inside his room at 40 Second St. the morning of Jan. 10.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide, triggering an investigation by Bangor’s Criminal Investigation Division. Police have not released the cause of death, citing the investigation.

On Jan. 10, a unidentified friend who failed to reach Lewis on the phone went looking for him at the rooming house and spotted him lying on the floor through a window. The person called 911.

Police have said the rooming house where he lived has a history of reported fights and drug activity.

Anyone with information regarding Lewis’ death should contact the Bangor Police Department at (207) 947-7384.

