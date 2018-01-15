Vermont pulls away late to down UMaine men’s basketball team

Drew Urquhart scored 21 points and Trae Bell-Haynes added 18 as the University of Vermont pulled away in the final five minutes Monday night for an 83-62 America East men’s basketball victory over the University of Maine at Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont.

Vermont secured its 25th consecutive regular-season conference victory, the longest such active streak in NCAA Division I, while improving its record this season to 14-5 overall, 4-0 in America East.

UMaine fell to 4-16 overall, 1-4 in the conference, heading into a home game Thursday night against the University of Hartford.

Urquhart shot 8-of-12 from the field and Bell-Haynes added five assists and five rebounds for the Catamounts, while Peyton Henson chipped in 16 points.

Aaron Calixte led Maine with 19 points. Ilker Er came off the bench to add 18 while Andrew Fleming contributed seven points, six rebounds and two blocked shots.

Vermont shot 53 percent (27 of 51) from the field and 44 percent (8 of 18) from the 3-point arc while Maine connected at a 40 percent (22 of 55) rate from the field overall and 30 percent (8 of 27) from 3-point land.

The Catamounts also outscored UMaine 21-10 in free throws and committed just six turnovers compared to nine for the Black Bears. UVM outrebounded UMaine 32-31.

Urquhart had 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field to lead Vermont to a 37-25 halftime lead.

UMaine committed only one turnover during the first 20 minutes, but Vermont outrebounded the Black Bears 23-12 over that span to take control.

UMaine took its only lead of the night at 6-4 on an Isaiah White basket five minutes into the contest but Vermont scored the next nine points to take a 13-6 advantage.

UMaine drew within 21-20 on a 3-pointer by Calixte with 7:25 left in the opening half, but Vermont outscored the Black Bears 16-5 during the remainder of the half to build its double-digit advantage.

Calixte had a team-high 10 points at the break for UMaine Ilker Er added six on two 3-pointers.

Vermont built its lead to as many as 18 points at 62-44 midway through the second half, but UMaine rallied within 10 on two occasions, the final time at 69-59 on a jumper by Dennis Ashley.

Bell-Haynes then delivered the key shot of the game, a 3-pointer with the shot clock running down to push the Vermont lead to 72-59 with three minutes left and igniting a game-clinching 11-0 Catamounts run.