UMaine men’s hockey looks to regroup in Tuesday home game against Massachusetts

Men’s Hockey

MAINE vs. MASSACHUSETTS

Time, site: Tuesday, 7 p.m., Alfond Arena, Orono

Records: UMaine 11-9-2 (5-6-1 Hockey East); UMass 10-9-1 (4-5-1)

Series, last meeting: UMaine 53-21-9, UMaine 2-1 on 1/28/17

Key players: Maine — LW Mitch Fossier (8 goals, 13 assists), RW Eduards Tralmaks (8 & 10), C Chase Pearson (3 & 15), D Patrick Holway (5 & 10), LW Nolan Vesey (9 & 5), RW Brendan Robbins (7 & 6), G Jeremy Swayman (8-5-1, 2.67 goals-against average, .924 save percentage); UMass — RW Oliver Chau (8 & 10), LW Mitchell Chaffee (7 & 7), RW John Leonard (5 & 9), D Cale Makar (3 & 9), D Mario Ferraro (3 & 9), G Ryan Wischow (7-3-0, 3.02, .903)

Game notes: These are two of the most improved teams in college hockey and two of the youngest. UMass was 5-29-2 last season and UMaine was 11-21-4. Second-year UMass coach Greg Carvel has brought in a large freshman class and the team’s top five point-producers are freshmen. Makar was the fourth overall pick in last June’s NHL draft by Colorado and recently won a gold medal with Canada’s World Junior Championship team. The Black Bears have won the last four meetings and look to rebound from a pair of 5-3 losses at No. 10 Northeastern. The Black Bears are the nation’s second-most penalized team (16.5 penalty minutes per game) and the worst penalty-killing team (72.8 percent). In the two losses to NU, the Huskies scored two power-play goals each night. Two minor penalties and a five-minute major in the third period of Saturday’s game stunted a comeback bid as UMaine entered the period trailing 3-2. UMaine has allowed 14 goals in its last three games.