Scarborough football star wins Fitzpatrick Trophy

Owen Garrard, a running back and linebacker who led Scarborough High School to the Class A football state championship in November, was named winner of the 47th James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy on Sunday.

The Fitzy is presented annually in honor of Maine’s top senior high school football player.

Garrard rushed for 1,204 yards and 24 touchdowns last fall and scored five touchdowns during the Red Storm’s state championship victory over Windham. He also recorded 76 tackles, 10 for a loss of yardager, in helping the Red Storm finish with a 10-1 record.

Garrard was one of three finalists for the award along with Jack Bryant, a quarterback from Falmouth, and Nolan Potter, a running back and linebacker from Class D state champion Wells.

The three finalists were selected from a field of 12 semifinalists.

Other semifinalists were Colby Lee of Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor, Nick Clawson of Foxcroft Academy in Dover-Foxcroft, Sean Whalen of Madison-Carrabec, Tim Albert of Leavitt of Turner Center, Grant Hartley of Edward Little of Auburn, Cameron Houde of Thornton Academy of Saco, Jordan Roddy of Cony of Augusta, Conner Sirois of Bonny Eagle of Standish, and Ryan Weare of Cape Elizabeth.