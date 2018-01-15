Former UMaine track star named a replacement on U.S. Olympic bobsled team

Hans Pennink | AP | BDN Hans Pennink | AP | BDN

Jimmy Reed, a former track star at the University of Maine who holds three school records, has been named a replacement on the United States bobsled team and will travel to PyeongChang, South Korea, for the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

The 2014 UMaine graduate, who was born in Bloomington, Indiana and is a native of Garmisch, Germany, can substitute for competing athletes during training runs and will also be eligible to compete in the event of an injury or an illness. He is one of two replacements on the bobsled team.

Reed, who has a degree in exercise science, holds the school records in the 55-meter indoor hurdles (7.41 seconds), the 60-meter indoor hurdles (7.95) and the 110-meter outdoor hurdles (14.23).

“Jimmy was always a talent and a great competitor for our track team,” said UMaine track and field coach Mark Lech in a news release. “It’s nice to see that talent and hard work can carry over to another sport. He has been training for a long time and it’s great to see all that hard work pay off at the highest level.”

Reed competes in both the two-man and four-man bobsled events.

He began his career soon after his graduation and earned a gold medal during the North America’s Cup event in the four-man bobsled and a silver in the two-man bobsled competition in Park City, Utah during the 2014-15 season.

He has been involved in several World Cup competitions and was on a four-man team that took a silver medal in Lake Placid, New York during the 2016-17 season and also a bronze that season in Ilgs, Austria.

