Medomak Valley, Lewiston capture KVAC cheering titles

AUGUSTA, Maine — Medomak Valley of Waldoboro and Lewiston took home top honors on Monday during the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Cheering Championships held at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Panthers annexed their fourth consecutive Class B title, scoring 74.9 points to easily overcome runner-up Leavitt of Turner Center, which had 60.1 points. Gardiner finished third with 50.5 points.

Medomak Valley finished third in the 2017 state championship competition.

Morse of Bath (46.9), Erskine Academy of South China (44.56) and Mount View of Thorndike (41.1) rounded out the top five. The other competitors were Nokomis of Newport (40.8), Winslow (40.5), Lincoln Academy of Newcastle (32.6) and Waterville (25.3).

The Lewiston Blue Devils claimed another KVAC Class A crown by scoring 84 points to edge runner-up Bangor (82.4). Oxford Hills of South Paris placed third with 69.9 points, followed by Lawrence of Fairfield (67.7) and Brewer (63.4).

Lewiston bounced back to overcome Bangor, which had earned its first-ever KVAC championship last year. The Blue Devils are the defending Class A state champs.

The remaining Class A teams in the event included Mt. Ararat of Topsham (50.6), Edward Little of Auburn (48.2), Hampden Academy (45.7), Cony of Augusta (45.7), Skowhegan (41.8) and Messalonskee of Oakland (14.9).

The regional championships will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27. Classes B and C North and Class D (North and South) will gather at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Both Class A regional championships will be contested at the Augusta Civic Center along with Classes B and C South.

