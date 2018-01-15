Fresh snow to fall over Bangor as mid-week storm approaches

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

Snow arriving overnight Tuesday is predicted to fall throughout the day Wednesday, amounting to about half of a foot in parts of southern Maine.

The storm will hit the coastline hardest, and lose strength as it moves south to north, dropping lesser amounts of snow as it heads toward Canada, according to the National Weather Service.

Across the southern third of the state, snow is expected to start before daybreak Wednesday, and fall steadily until the late afternoon and early evening.

But for the most part, “it’s not really an intense storm, [and] it’s not going to be really windy,” said Tony Mignon, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Caribou. The weather service has not posted any snow-related weather advisories or warnings.

From Kittery to Lubec, the entire coastline is predicted to see between 4 and 6 inches, forecasters said. Along the immediate coast, temperatures could creep just above freezing, and the snow could mix with rain and accumulate to only about 3 inches, Mignon said.

Greater Bangor is expected to get about 4 inches, the same predicted in Augusta and Lewiston-Auburn. Temperatures will range from the low- to mid-20s, according to Mignon.

North of those cities, amounts will gradually taper, forecasters said. Lincoln is expected to get about 2 to 3 inches, and about an inch is predicted along the Houlton line. In the far north, Aroostook County could see less than an inch of snow, if any at all, Mignon said.

Here's a look at potential snowfall amounts for late Tuesday into Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/A4TsM6nG3S — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) January 15, 2018

Precipitation will make the roads slick, and forecasters warned drivers to slow down behind the wheel Wednesday.

Ahead of the snowfall, sunny skies on Tuesday will turn cloudy as night falls, and mild winds will blow Wednesday in the 5 to 10 mph range, Mignon said. Temperatures Wednesday will average in the low-20s in Greater Bangor.

Looking at the radar, no major precipitation is predicted for the days following Wednesday’s snowfall.

