January 15, 2018
Remarks by Sen. Angus King, Bishop Deeley highlight MLK Day in Maine

By AP
  • J. Scott Applewhite | AP | BDN
    J. Scott Applewhite | AP | BDN
    Sen. Angus King, I-Vt., does a TV news interview in this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo.
  • Troy R. Bennett | BDN
    Troy R. Bennett | BDN
    Bishop Robert Deeley leads mass at Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish in Portland in this BDN file photo.

The leader of Maine’s Roman Catholics is calling the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. a man “who led a fearless inventory of the American soul.”

Diocese of Portland Bishop Robert Deeley said the holiday on Monday serves as a reminder “that the struggle for racial harmony continues in our nation today.”

Events were being held across the state on Monday.

The day started with an MLK breakfast at the University of Maine. Other events were being held in Portland, Waterville, Lewiston and Kennebunk.

Many volunteering events were held across the state. Independent Sen. Angus King was volunteering at several Brunswick area locations before delivering opening remarks at 37th annual Martin Luther King Day dinner at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland.

