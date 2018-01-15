Remarks by Sen. Angus King, Bishop Deeley highlight MLK Day in Maine

J. Scott Applewhite | AP | BDN J. Scott Applewhite | AP | BDN

The leader of Maine’s Roman Catholics is calling the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. a man “who led a fearless inventory of the American soul.”

Diocese of Portland Bishop Robert Deeley said the holiday on Monday serves as a reminder “that the struggle for racial harmony continues in our nation today.”

Events were being held across the state on Monday.

The day started with an MLK breakfast at the University of Maine. Other events were being held in Portland, Waterville, Lewiston and Kennebunk.

Many volunteering events were held across the state. Independent Sen. Angus King was volunteering at several Brunswick area locations before delivering opening remarks at 37th annual Martin Luther King Day dinner at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland.

