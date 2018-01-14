Vermont, UMaine women to meet in league game in Bangor

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. VERMONT

Time, site: Monday, 1 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 9-8 (2-2 America East), Vermont 5-11 (2-1)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 56-34, UMaine 59-43 on 2/1/17

Key players: UMaine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.6 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 1.6 assists), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (12.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.8 apg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (9.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.1 spg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (6.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.8 apg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (4.3 ppg, 2.3 apg, 1.8 rpg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (4.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg), 6-2 F Kirsten Johnson (3.2 rpg); Vermont — 6-3 F Hanna Crymble (18.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.3 apg), 5-11 G Sydney Smith (11.8, 4.7 rpg, 1.5 apg), 5-8 G Kristina White (7.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.5 apg), 6-2 F Cassidy Derda (7.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg), 5-9 G Katie Lavelle (2.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.3 apg), 5-9 G Josie Larkins (5 ppg, 1.6 rpg), 6-3 F Candice Wright (4.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.3 bpg)

Game notes: UMaine has won eight of the last nine meetings. The teams split a year ago. UMaine has won seven straight at home vs. UVM. Brosseau is questionable after sustaining an ankle injury that sidelined her three minutes into the 64-50 loss at Albany on Saturday. Crymble was chosen to the America East All-Rookie team last season. The Catamounts love to shoot 3-pointers, averaging 25.6 attempts per game. They make an average of 7.25 of them. The Black Bears have averaged 20.75 turnovers in their four America East games and must do a better job taking care of the ball. The Catamounts are coming off an 80-57 loss at Stony Brook on Saturday in which they had a one-point halftime lead but got outscored 33-13 in the third quarter.