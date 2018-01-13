York
January 13, 2018
Fog, speed factors in fatal Lebanon crash

By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff
Courtesy Maine State Police | BDN
Brian Leclair, 28, of Acton, was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Lebanon.

State police say speed and heavy fog were factors in a crash that killed an Acton man early Saturday morning in Lebanon.

Brian Leclair, 28, died at the scene of the crash, which was reported at about 1:30 a.m., Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a release.

Leclair’s car left Emery Mills Road near the intersection of Bakers Grant Road, overturned and slammed into a tree, coming to rest on its side.

Leclair, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seat belt. He died of head injuries, according to police.

