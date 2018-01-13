Portland
January 13, 2018
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | Cary Weston | Medicaid | Bangor Mall
Portland

Phish drummer helping with Maine ranked-choice voting drive

The Associated Press
Kevin Bennett | BDN
Kevin Bennett | BDN
Jon Fishman, drummer for Phish, performs on stage at the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in 2013.

PORTLAND, Maine — The drummer from the jam band Phish is helping collect signatures with a goal of overturning a legislative delay on ranked-choice voting in Maine.

Jon Fishman, who lives in Maine, is joining a late push to reach a goal of 61,123 signatures of registered voters to force a people’s veto.

Fishman will be at Bayside Bowl on Sunday in Portland.

He said Mainers have spoken “loudly and clearly.”

The Legislature couldn’t agree on how to implement ranked-choice voting after the state supreme court warned that it was unconstitutional for gubernatorial and legislative elections.

The legislative delay prompted the drive aimed at implementing the system for primary elections and federal races for which it is deemed to be legal.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like