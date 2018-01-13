Maine hospital opens new walk-in clinic, hundreds of prospective patients turn out

Tammy Wells | Journal Tribune | BDN Tammy Wells | Journal Tribune | BDN

York Hospital opened its new Sanford walk-in care facility on Dec. 26, seeing patients with an array of ailments.

On Thursday, the hospital’s newest off-site facility held an open house that drew hundreds — so many that a shuttle van brought folks eager to see the new digs from two overflow parking lots.

“I’m excited about York Hospital being here in Sanford,” said Lorraine Boston, a member of the hospital board and its former chair. The Sanford resident said she was glad to see so many friends and business associates — and pointed out that the new facility is five minutes away from where she lives, should she need it.

The facility sports a digital X-ray machine, lab services, walk-in care and soon, two physicians will offer family practice here, one at the end of February and the second a bit later.

The facility, at 1474 Main St. is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

It is the hospital’s first foray into Sanford, although the York-based hospital corporation has been in nearby Wells for many years, where it operates an urgent care facility and offers cancer care, laboratory testing, orthopedics and sports medicine, as well as an array of other services.

The walk-in clinic is the second to locate in Sanford in as many years. Southern Maine Health Care opened a walk-in clinic at its medical office building on June Street in September 2016.

Folks who attended Thursday’s open house sampled lobster rolls, clam chowder, pizza and an array of other tasty treats, including the hospital’s famed chocolate chip cookies.

Among those checking out the new facility was Marcia Loranger, a new resident of Alfred, who came to take a look.

York Hospital CEO Jud Knox said the facility, based in York, is happy to be in Sanford.

“I want to celebrate this project,” he said, which he noted was completed on time, and under budget.

Sanford Regional Economic Growth Council Director James Nimon recalled an initial conversation with Knox at an Chamber of Commerce event many months ago.

“We talked a lot about this seed germinating,” said Nimon regarding the prospect of a new Sanford facility coming to fruition. “I said ‘this guy is going to make something happen.’”

