UMaine men’s basketball hosts Albany; women face Great Danes on the road

Men’s Basketball

MAINE vs. ALBANY

Time, site: Saturday, noon; Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine (4-14 overall, 1-2 America East), UAlbany 13-5 (1-2)

Series; last meeting: Albany leads 21-13; Albany 74-56 on 2/19/17

Key players: UMaine — 5-11 G Aaron Calixte (15.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game), 6-6 G Isaiah White (9.4 ppg, 3.7 rebounds), 6-6 G Ilker Er (9.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (8.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg); UAlbany — 6-4 G Joe Cremo (17.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.9 apg), 6-0 G David Nichols (15.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.3 apg), 6-6 F Travis Charles (14.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg), 6-7 F Greg Stire (7.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine must find a way to get off to a quicker start if it is to have any significant success in America East. The Black Bears have outscored their last five opponents in the second half but have just one victory to show for it. Offense has been at the heart of the team’s early-game struggles as UMaine ranks last among in the conference with 67 ppg and is shooting just .396 from the field, .299 from the 3-point arc and .689 from the free-throw line. Calixte has been a bright spot recently, following up his selection as conference co-player of the week on Monday with a career-high 24 points in Wednesday’s 72-67 loss to Maryland Baltimore County. The redshirt junior guard has scored at least 13 points during the second half of UMaine’s last four games. After losses to Hartford and New Hampshire, the Great Danes scored their first AE win Wednesday (78-65 decision over Stony Brook) thanks to good all-around shooting — .527 (29-for-55) from the field, .667 (6-for-9) from 3-point land and .824 (14-for-17) from the free-throw line.

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. ALBANY

Time, site: Saturday, 2 p.m., SEFCU Arena, Albany, N.Y.

Records: UMaine 9-7 (2-1 America East), Albany 13-3 (2-1)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 19-18, Albany 66-50 on 3/10/17

Key players: UMaine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.5 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 2.9 steals, 1.6 assists), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (13.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.9 apg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (9.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.2 apg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (6.8 ppg, 6 rpg, 1.9 apg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (3.8 ppg, 2.1 apg, 1.9 rpg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (4.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg), 6-2 F Kirsten Johnson (3.1 rpg); UAlbany — 5-11 Jessica Fequiere (18.3 ppg, 6 rpg, 2.2 spg, 1.8 apg), 6-2 C Tiana-Jo Carter (10.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.2 blocks), 5-7 G Mackenzie Trpcic (9.1 ppg, 5.8 apg, 2.6 rpg), 6-0 G Bose Aiyalogbe (7.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.8 apg), 6-2 F Heather Forster (5.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg), 6-2 F Chyanna Canada (5.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg), 5-9 G Patricia Conroy (4.7 ppg)

Game notes: Defending six-time America East Tournament champion Albany is coming off a 72-68 overtime win over Stony Brook on Wednesday for its ninth win in 10 games. UMaine beat UMBC 64-50. Albany has beaten UMaine in the last two America East title games. The Black Bears are going to have to hold their own on the boards against the taller Great Danes. Millan has scored in double figures in her last 15 games and she will likely be guarding Fequiere. UMaine is leading America East in 3-pointers made per game (8.1). UMaine has won its last eight games when it has held the opponent to 60 points or less. Naples native and former Lake Region High School star Carter is having an exceptional season year for the Great Danes. Albany is one of just 13 schools to have played in the last six NCAA Tournaments.