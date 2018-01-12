Three-goal barrage sparks No. 10 Northeastern past UMaine men’s hockey team

Ashley L. Conti | BDN | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN | BDN

Northeastern University unleashed a three-goal barrage in the first period to erase an early deficit and earn a 5-3 Hockey East victory over the University of Maine at Matthews Arena in Boston.

The 10th-ranked Huskies (13-5-3, 9-3-1 Hockey East) scored twice on the power play during a run of three unanswered goals that consumed 4 minutes, 18 seconds, and turned the contest squarely in the hosts’ favor.

Coach Red Gendron’s Black Bears (11-8-2, 5-5-1 HE) suffered their first loss in 10 games, having taken a 7-0-2 unbeaten streak into the contest.

Cayden Primeau registered 30 saves to backstop the victory for Northeastern, which went 2-for-5 on the power play

Jeremy Swayman finished with 33 saves for UMaine, which managed one goal in four tries.

Northeastern outshot UMaine 38-33.

The Black Bears dominated the first 10 minutes of the contest, outscoring Northeastern 7-0 and getting on the scoreboard first while on the power play. Eduards Tralmaks picked up the goal, set up by assists from Rob Michel and Mitchell Fossier at the 9:41 mark of the first period.

It was Tralmaks’ eighth goal of the season.

However, the Huskies responded by scoring the next three goals, including two on the power play.

Adam Gaudette made it 1-1 only 13 seconds after the UMaine goal when he one-timed a shot from the left circle off assists by Jeremy Davies and Dyan Sikura.

Gaudette came back only 1:31 later, this time in a 5-on-5 situation, when he converted his 17th goal of the season off a setup by Sikura, whose shot deflected off the skate of UMaine’s Rob Michel and over to Gaudette, who knocked it home to put the Huskies up for good.

Northeastern kept surging less than three minutes later, again while holding the man advantage. This time, Grant Jozefek picked up the goal, cashing in on assists from Matt Filipe and Brandon Hawkins to make it 3-1.

The Huskies extended their advantage to 4-1 with 13:39 gone in the second period. Bobby Hampton scored off assists by Collin Murphy and Gaduette.

UMaine began its comeback attempt barely three minutes after Hamilton’s tally. This time, it was Emily Westerlund who lit the lamp after being set up by Canon Pieper and Patrick Shea at the 16:40 mark of the second period.

Westerlund scooped up the rebound of Pieper’s shot from the left circule and put the puck into the net.

The Black Bears clawed within a goal just 3:40 into the third period. Fossier made a nifty pass toward the far post where Brady Keeper swatted the puck out of the air and past Primeau to cut the deficit to 4-3.

However, Northeastern iced it when Dylan Sikura snuck behind the UMaine defense and scored on a breakaway with 1:24 remaining in the contest