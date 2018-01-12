Husson lands two Maine high school swim standouts

Kevin Sjoberg | The Star-Herald | BDN Kevin Sjoberg | The Star-Herald | BDN

Bruce Babin, head swimming coach at Husson University, has announced commitments from Erin Aucoin of Brewer and Maddie Wing of Presque Isle.

Both Aucoin and Wing scored as finalists at last year’s Maine interscholastic championships and have experience as USA club swimmers.

“I am very excited about their decision to attend Husson University in the fall. These are two swimmers that will help move our program to the next level,” Babin said.

Aucoin, who competes for Brewer High, also, is a member of the Hurricane Swim Club. As an age-group and high school swimmer, Aucoin has raced various freestyle distances in addition to the 200 individual medley and backstroke. She plans to study health sciences at Husson.

“Erin will be very competitive in the conference championship meet and the New England championship,” Babin said.

He added that Aucoin offers the Eagles an ECAC-caliber swimmer as well.

Wing will enter Husson as a distance freestyler with experience in both the 1,650- and 1,000-yard freestyle. In addition, she competes in the butterfly and backstroke.

“She will give us diversity in both the distance freestyle events and the longer stroke events,” Babin added.

Wing, who swims for the Wildcats, also is a member of the Hurricane Swim Club. She will study forensic science at Husson.

Husson is a member of the NCAA Division lll and competes in the Greater Northeast Athletic Conference as an associate member. The Eagles qualify swimmers and divers to compete in the New England Championships.

Babin added the recruiting process remains active and he anticipates additional commitments.

Belfast senior turning in fast times

Belfast senior Rudi Schnetzer is the fastest Class B swimmer in the 200 individual medley, according to recent Maine Principals’ Association rankings.

Head Coach Bob Winslow, in his 45th season, noted that Schnetzer began his high school career as a 200 and 500 free swimmer.

“He has become an all around great swimmer. He is such a versatile swimmer,” Winslow said.

Schnetzer’s development has provided Winslow with lineup options in several events. This season Schnetzer has recorded a 50-second 100 free, a 23.3 50 free, a 57.7 100 back and a 1:06.6 100 breaststroke, placing him among the leaders in Class B in each of these events.

“He is a competitor. He likes to race. The good ones want to be tested,” Winslow said.

The co-captain also excels in the relays.

“He is a great relay swimmer in either the free or medley relay. He is that guy that can chase someone down in a relay.”

Also among the state’s leading racers are Ellsworth’s Richie Matthews, who has recorded the fastest Class B performances in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.2), 100 butterfly (56.8) and the 100 backstroke (57.4). Teammate Camden Holmes leads the field in the 50 free (21.9) and the 100 free (48.7).

A 1:53.7 in the 200 free by Hermon’s Steve Johnson is the fastest Class B time and Bangor’s Colby Prouty’s 1:51.4 tops Class A.

