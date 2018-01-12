Boudreau, Brown lead Bangor hockey team past Edward Little

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

BANGOR — A 2-0 loss to Edward Little High School of Auburn was the only blemish on the Bangor High School hockey team’s record this season. They avenged that loss on Friday thanks to linemates Nick Boudreau and David Brown.

Each scored a goal and set up one by the other to lead the Rams to a hard-fought and chippy 3-2 Class A victory at Sawyer Arena.

Bangor improved to 6-1 with its fourth straight win while EL fell to 4-3.

“It was really good feeling beating them especially with all the chippiness and all the late hits,” said Boudreau.

The teams swapped power-play goals as Jacob Munroe scored for the Rams in the first period before Ben Cassidy equalized in the second period.

Boudreau gave Bangor the lead for good at the 7:13 mark of the second period on a breakaway off a Brown pass and he fed Brown for a breakaway goal early in the third period.

Logan Alexander scored a power-play goal with 5:02 remaining but EL took two ill-advised penalties late in the game to stunt any potential comeback.

Boudreau’s go-ahead goal found him get a step on the EL defense right up the middle and take a nicely-threaded pass along the ice from Brown.

“I was getting tripped up and when I was falling forward, I saw the five-hole and slid it right through,” said Boudreau.

Brown’s tally came on a high flip by Boudreau that found him in full stride.

“It landed right on my stick and I saw the five-hole,” said Brown.

“We broke down twice up the middle and our forecheck is supposed to take that away,” said first-year EL coach Norm Gagne.

“The Boudreau-Brown combination is working really well and now I’ve got to find a few more guys to put the puck in the net,” said Bangor coach Quinn Paradis.

“We’ve been together for a couple of years and we’re jelling together really well,” said Boudreau. “We kind of flip-flopped on those goals.”

The EL bus was an hour late getting to the rink and the Eddies were late getting going as they didn’t muster any shots on goal in the first period.

Bangor mustered only six but Munroe opened the scoring when his own initial shot was blocked but came right back to him. He wristed the puck through a crowd of players inside the near post past Gavin Toussaint. Charlie Budd assisted on the goal.

EL played much better in the second period and tied it after a scintillating rush by Ben Lane-Robichaud, who completely blew around a Rams defenseman before sliding the puck over to Cassidy for an easy tap-in.

Dylan Campbell also picked up an assist.

Following the goals by Boudreau and Brown, the Rams hunkered down defensively but an interference penalty with 5:08 remaining gave the Eddies a lifeline. They needed only six seconds to capitalize when Alexander swept home a Lane-Robichaud rebound.

“We played all right,” said Paradis. “They played really well and we didn’t adapt to their physical game. We were sharp at times and rusty at times.”

Gagne was pleased with his team’s effort but said it “reverted back to its old ways, taking penalties” in the late going which hurt them.

EL took five penalties in the third period and eight in the game compared to Bangor’s four.

Jacob Henry finished with 15 saves for Bangor and Toussaint had 13 for the Eddies.