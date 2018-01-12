Rain, sleet, snow, ice jams, coastal flooding all in the forecast

Jeanne Luetjen | BDN Jeanne Luetjen | BDN

Mainers should be prepared for a little bit of almost everything over the next couple of days, which the National Weather Service says will be bring rain, snow, ice jams, rising temperatures, fall temperatures, rising rivers and coastal flooding.

Friday’s drenching rain and temperatures as high as 50 “will lead to river rises and potential for ice jams,” according to the weather service. “Any ice jams could produce rapid rises in river levels. Urban and poor drainage flooding is also possible as well, especially in areas where remaining snow banks pool water along streets.”

A flood watch will be in effect for the southern and midcoast areas from Friday afternoon though Saturday morning. Further east, in Hancock and Washington counties, the flood watch will extend through Sunday morning.

Rain is expected to change over to freezing rain and sleet in much of the state as temperatures fall Saturday, with snow becoming more likely as you move north. Before sunset Saturday, inland sections of western, central and eastern Maine could get up to 3 inches of snow, with maybe 5 inches near the Quebec border. Baxter State Park could get half a foot of snow.

Closer to the coast, including around Bangor, a wintry mix of rain and freezing rain is expected, possibly changing to snow as precipitation tapers off Saturday afternoon. Less than an inch of snow, if any, is expected near the coast. Ice totals are likely to be less than one-tenth of an inch.

“Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties,” forecasters warn. “Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities. And use caution while driving.”

Sunday is expected to be lear and cold, with temperatures ranging from around 10 degrees in the far north to the low 20s in the south.

