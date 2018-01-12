Outdoors
January 13, 2018
Study finds high survival rate for moose in northern Maine, but not western

By AP
Julia Bayly | BDN
Julia Bayly | BDN
Moose and other wildlife are frequents sights along the Allagash Wilderness Waterway. This mom and her calf were spotted in August 2009 on Round Pond in northern Maine.

Maine wildlife officials say trends are emerging about the health of the state’s moose from a multi-year study.

The state’s in the fifth year of the Maine Moose Study, which is designed to help understand moose reproduction and survival. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says research focuses on moose calves and adult female moose in northern and western Maine.

State moose biologist Lee Kantar says survival rates for moose calves and adults in northern Maine and adult moose in western Maine are very high. Survival of calves in western Maine is low. However, he adds it might be early to draw conclusions from the data gathered.

Biologists have captured and collared 83 moose in the last two weeks. Ticks are a major health concern for the animals.

