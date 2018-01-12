Juvenile not charged with manslaughter for crash that killed local teacher

Beth Milburn McLeod photo courtesy of CBS 13 | BDN Beth Milburn McLeod photo courtesy of CBS 13 | BDN

A juvenile driver has been issued a summons for a motor vehicle violation following a July accident that resulted in the death of a Kennebunk woman.

Kennebunk police confirmed the driver, who is not named because he is a minor under age 18, was issued a summons for leaving a travel lane unsafely and a motor vehicle violation resulting in death.

The husband of the woman, a beloved local teacher, released a statement Thursday saying his family is “very disappointed.” The juvenile could have additionally been charged with manslaughter, according to police.

The civil violation holds a maximum fine of not more than $5,000, and a license suspension of 14 days to four years. Any portion of the $5,000 fine may be satisfied by a court-ordered requirement of community service work.

The accident occurred this past July 5 on High Street. Katherine Moxham, 46, was riding her bicycle eastbound when she was struck by an oncoming pickup truck traveling westbound that had crossed the centerline. The truck, operated by a male juvenile from Kennebunk, then ran off the road and struck a culvert. Moxham died of her injuries the following the day.

Kennebunk Police detective Steve Borst said a thorough investigation into the accident was conducted.

“The Police Department investigated the case to its fullest and submitted the report to the district attorney, and it resulted in these charges. Another charge that could have been brought was manslaughter,” Borst said.

Borst said his department did a vehicle autopsy, searched phone records and conducted blood tests as part of its investigation.

“We left no stone unturned, I can tell you that,” he said.

Kennebunk Deputy Chief Mike Nugent said the district attorney declined to bring additional charges.

York County District Attorney Kathryn Slattery did not return requests for comment.

Moxham was a beloved member of the Kennebunk community, known by many, who spent hours volunteering in the RSU 21 libraries and at Kennebunk Free Library. She left behind her husband, Todd, and two sons, Tyler and Riley.

The community was reeling from the loss following Moxham’s death. Runners and walkers wearing T-shirts with the slogan “Live Like Kate” turned out by the hundreds for the KFL Road Race July 14 in honor of Moxham.

A #LivelikeKate scholarship has been set up to be awarded to a Kennebunk High School senior who “lives like Kate.” The scholarship is set up on youcaring.com. Those who wish to contribute can visit www.youcaring.com/katemoxham.

Todd Moxham on Thursday issued a statement through his lawyer, Laura White of Bergen Parkinson Attorneys in Kennebunk.

“My family is managing this as best we can and we are doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances,” he said. “At the same time, we are very disappointed with the lack of responsibility taken for some of the actions that caused this tragedy to occur. I’d like us all to learn from this and build an even better community, and at this time I don’t see it happening.”

