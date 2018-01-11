Smyth named AD at University of New England

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Curt Smyth, who has been a member of the University of New England athletics staff for more than 20 years, has been appointed as its director of athletics.

“I am thrilled that Curt will be stepping into this leadership role,” said UNE President James Herbert in a release. “With over 20 years of service to UNE, he has demonstrated his dedication to our students and the university. His work ethic, guidance, and accomplished oversight have been instrumental in the success of our athletics program.”

Smyth said he is delighted to continue into this new position.

“I am so excited to become the next director of Athletics at UNE,” he said in the release. “It is an honor to be part of a university that has transformed itself into a regionally and nationally recognized institution.”

Smyth joined the UNE staff in 1997. He served in multiple coaching positions before moving into administrative roles. In September 2017, Smyth was promoted to interim director of Athletics for the third time in his career at UNE.

Smyth was UNE’s sports information director since his arrival in 1997, with the exception of the two-plus years he served in the interim AD position. In October, 2017, Smyth was inducted into the University of New England Athletics Hall of Fame.

During 10 years as head women’s basketball coach (1997-2007), Smyth’s teams won 142 games and in 2001 captured UNE’s first Commonwealth Coast Conference championship in the sport.

Smyth later served on the NCAA Division III Northeast Regional Ranking Committee and was a member of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Rules Committee from 2012 to 2016.

Smyth served as head softball coach in 1999 and coached the men’s golf team from 2003-2004.

Smyth has worked as the publicity coordinator for the Commonwealth Coast Conference, Maine Athletic Conference, NAIA District 5 and Maine Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. Prior to UNE, he was the sports information director at his alma mater, Saint Joseph’s College of Maine, for five years.

A native of Gorham, Smyth resides in Biddeford with his wife, Julie, and their two children, Drew and Anna.