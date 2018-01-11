On Deck, a sports calendar for Jan. 11, 2018

ADVENTURE RACING

WATERVILLE — Thomas College fourth annual Dirty Dog Mud Run is a 5K, 14-obstacle course that loops through the woods and campus on Sunday, April 15. Obstacles range from monkey bars, tire flips, mud crawl, bucket carry, 3-, 4-, and 5-foot walls, and trails. New courses this year include a water cannon, hay bales to crawl over and through, and a net crawl through the mud. The elite heat begins at 8:45 a.m. and all others at 10-minute intervals beginning at 9 a.m. Dirty Dog Mud Run is family-friendly, with a kids race, food trucks, and a D.J. Registration is open online at https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Waterville/ThomasCollegeDirtyDogMudRun. The cost of the run is $30 before Feb. 1, $45 after that date. All proceeds support Thomas College’s student recreation. In the past, the proceeds have been used to purchase exercise bikes, build an outdoor ice rink, and install flooring in the fitness center. For information, visit www.thomas.edu or contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 859-1313.

BASEBALL

HOULTON — Houlton High School is hosting a four-week baseball camp starting Jan. 28, 2018; Houlton head coach Jim Castner will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy; sessions available for players in grades 1-12, limited to seven players per coach; sessions offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning; space is limited, registration is underway; visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.

ORONO — The University of Maine Baseball Winter Hitting Clinic will be held in two sessions at Mahaney Dome. Session 2 will be held Saturdays, Jan. 13, 20 and 27 and Feb. 3, costing $150. This year’s winter workouts will focus exclusively on hitting and will include 75-90 minutes of hitting instruction. It is recommended that younger players hit 4:30-6 p.m. and older players 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Hitting drills will be held in the Mitchell Batting Pavilion and the Mahaney Dome. All aspects of hitting will be touched on from situational awareness to fundamentals of the swing. Each day a specific skill will be worked on. To register please visit https://www.totalcamps.com/MAINEBASEBALL

BASKETBALL

LINCOLN — Basketball On Court Training offers skill development in groups of one, two and three. For more information, contact Brian McDormand 290-7641.

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — Brewer Youth Hockey is accepting registrations for its Learn to Skate sessions. There will be a 12-week session held on Sundays at 12:40 p.m. starting in mid-January at the Penobscot Ice Arena located at 90 Acme Rd. Cost is $75. New this year, 3-year-olds skate for $33. For more information contact Kevin Nilsson at vpinstructional@brewerhockey.org, Paul Pangburn at Pangburn11@gmail.com or George Bishop atgirlscoordinator@brewerhockey.org. Rental gear and scholarship funds available. To register visit brewerhockey.org

PICKLEBALL

BREWER — All levels of pickleball play are underway at the Brewer Auditorium located on Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., through Feb. 27.

HAMPDEN — Snowflake Pickleballpalooza (Mixed Doubles Tournament), at Armstrong Tennis Center, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, snow date Saturday, Jan. 27; warmups begin 9 a.m., tournament starts 10 a.m., $25 on day of tournament; round robin format, divisions for 3.0, 3.5, 4.0 and 4.5-plus players; registration deadline Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018; medals awarded to the first three finishers in each bracket; contact Susan at 207-862-6262 or bdstar@midmaine.com for more information or to schedule a playing partner.

AUGUSTA — A-COPI Winter Blast Pickleball Tournament, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at A-COPI Tennis & Sports Center, 23 Leighton Road, Augusta; warmups start at 8:15 a.m., tournament begins at 9 a.m. for men’s doubles or women’s doubles (depending on which has the most entrants), noon warmups, 12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m. start for other doubles division; $20 per person at the door; divisions for beginners, 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, 4.5 and 5.0; entry deadline Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at noon; awards to top two places in each division; sign up at USAPA Pickleball website at https://www.usapa.org/iframe/tourney/bracket_list.php?tname=winterblast Participants will be notified by email on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, with the order of play; those without email should contact A-COPI directly at 207-213-6286

ROAD RACING

WESTBROOK — Robert Burns 10K, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 9:30 a.m., $25 fee, begins and ends at Westbrook Community Center. The race celebrates Robert Burns the national poet hero of Scotland. Proceeds benefit Westbrooks alternative education program. For more info or to register, visit www.robertburns10k.com

TOBOGGAN

CAMDEN — The 28th annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships will be held Feb. 9-11 at the Camden Snow Bowl, up to 425 teams will race traditional wood toboggans down the country’s only remaining gravity-powered wooden toboggan chute, originally built in 1936, which is 440 feet long and ends with a slide across frozen Hosmer Pond. Toboggan Nationals is the signature event of the 9-day Winterfest festival with ice sculpting, the CamJam ski and snowboard exhibition, music concert at the Camden Opera House and more. Toboggan team registration is underway, and space is limited. For more information on rules, toboggan regulations, parking information and registration forms, visit http://www.camdensnowbowl.com/toboggan.