Black Bears to visit NU in Hockey East showdown

No. 20 MAINE vs. No. 10 NORTHEASTERN

Time, site: Friday, Saturday, 7 p.m., Matthews Arena, Boston, Massachusetts

Records: UMaine 11-7-2 (5-4-1 Hockey East), Northeastern 12-5-3 (8-3-1)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 55-48-19, UMaine 5-4 on 2/25/17

Key players: Maine — LW Mitch Fossier (7 goals, 10 assists), RW Eduards Tralmaks (7 & 10), C Chase Pearson (3 & 13), D Patrick Holway (5 & 10), LW Nolan Vesey (8 & 5), D Brady Keeper (5 & 6), G Jeremy Swayman (8-3-1, 2.37 goals-against average, .932 save percentage); Northeastern — C Adam Gaudette (15 & 15), RW Dylan Sikura (10 & 16), LW Nolan Stevens (12 & 8), D Jeremy Davies (3 & 15), C Zach Solow (4 & 10), D Ryan Shea (1 & 10), G Cayden Primeau (8-3-3, 1.90, .924)

Game notes: UMaine’s 5-4 win over NU last February snapped NU’s streak of five straight wins over UMaine. Vesey has eight goals in his last seven games vs. NU including two hat tricks. Stevens has 15 points (4 & 11) in eight games vs. UMaine. Vesey and Stevens have each registered at least a point in seven of the eight meetings. NU (3.55) and UMaine (3.45) are fifth and eighth nationally in goals per game. UMaine has a nine-game unbeaten streak (7-0-2) and NU has a seven-game streak (5-0-2). UMaine is 6-0-1 in its last seven road games and NU is 6-0-1 in its last seven home games. NU has the nation’s third-best power play (27.4 percent) so the Black Bears are going to have to stay out of the penalty box but still play aggressive hockey. Linemates Sikura (1.53) and Gaudette (1.50) are first and third in the nation in points per game. Stevens is also on that line so UMaine is going to have to find a way to neutralize the trio. They each have seven power-play goals. Gaudette has a six-game points streak (7 & 5).