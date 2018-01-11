End of week to bring rain, sleet, snow, possible coastal flooding

Robert F. Bukaty | AP | BDN Robert F. Bukaty | AP | BDN

More snow for mountainous and northern Maine may be in the mix of ice and rain predicted for Friday and Saturday, while weekend flooding could occur along the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

The combination of a couple inches of rain and thawing snow and ice could flood streams and rivers along the coast. A flood watch is in effect for the southern and midcoast areas from Friday afternoon though Saturday morning. In Hancock and Washington counties, the flood watch extends from Friday afternoon though Sunday morning.

“A combination of heavy rainfall, snow melt and potential ice jams may cause flooding on rivers and streams,” NWS forecasters said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “Clogged storm drains and culverts may cause ponding in urban and poor drainage areas.”

The rain on Friday is expected to change over to freezing rain and sleet in much of the state on Saturday, with possible snow in the mix as you move north, all of which could cause some slick conditions. In western mountains and in northern Maine, from roughly Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln north, between a couple of inches and half a foot of snow could fall Saturday after the changeover from rain the night before.

“A cold front moves across the region late Friday night, bringing subfreezing temperatures back into the area Saturday. This could produce some snow, sleet and freezing rain,” NWS forecasters said. “This colder air may lead to flash freezes of water on roadways and sidewalks Saturday and Saturday night.”

After temperatures climb statewide Friday into the high 40s or even low 50s degrees Fahrenheit, the precipitation will clear out by Sunday morning, leaving behind temperatures ranging from around 10 degrees in the far north to the low 20s in the south.

