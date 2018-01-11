Sanford man dies in collision with school bus

A 31-year-old Sanford man died Wednesday when his car was rear-ended, sending him into the path of an oncoming school bus, according to Berwick police.

The man, whose identity has not been released, later died at a hospital, Berwick police said.

At the time of the crash, the man was turning his 2006 Ford Fusion at the juncture of Portland Street and Old Route 4 in Berwick when a 42-year-old woman from Sanford driving a Toyota Rav4 rear-ended him, pushing him in front of an oncoming school bus driven by a 75-year-old man from Kittery, police said.

Police have not identified the other drivers.

Local police and fire departments and the Maine State Police responded to the collision, which occurred at 1:39 p.m.

The operator of the Ford Fusion was taken to Wentworth Douglass Hospital in New Hampshire, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Berwick police are investigating the crash.

