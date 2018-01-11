Family dog who went missing for 5 days after blizzard found alive, buried in snow

A Bryant Pond family has been reunited with its yellow lab, who went missing during last Thursday’s storm, Portland NBC affiliate WCSH reported.

Albert Silver posted on Facebook Friday that the 13-year-old dog Sophie “went out with all of us … while we were plowing and shoveling, and she wandered off and hasn’t come back.”

We are missing our 13-year old yellow lab named Sophie from Cushman Road in Bryant Pond. She went out with all of us… Posted by Albert Silver on Friday, January 5, 2018

As the days went on and temperatures plummeted to record lows, Silver and his family reportedly became disheartened.

“We looked on foot and by snowmobile and by car,” Silver told WCSH. “We were pretty convinced that she had gone somewhere to die.”

But around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sophie’s head poked out of the snow at a camp down the road from where the Silvers live, a place where the family had already looked, WCSH reported. The dog was found otherwise completely buried and stuck, the station reported.

A veterinarian determined that Sophie had lost five pounds, but suffered no other health ailments from the ordeal.

