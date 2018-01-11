Sears Auto Center staying open at Bangor Mall despite anchor store closure

Photo courtesy of Sears Holdings | BDN Photo courtesy of Sears Holdings | BDN

The Bangor Mall Sears Auto Center will remain open after the main store, one of four anchor tenant locations at the mall, closes in early April.

Parent company Sears Holdings announced Jan. 4 that the Bangor Sears will be among more than 100 Sears and Kmart stores to be shuttered soon. However, when it released its list of closings, it did not note that the auto center would stay open.

“There’s an inadvertent error on the list online,” Howard Riefs, a Sears Holdings spokesman, confirmed in a response to questions emailed by the Bangor Daily News.

Riefs would not disclose how many people work at the auto center or how long the center would remain open. He also would not discuss the auto center’s lease.

Keeping the auto center open might not have much impact on the financially struggling mall.

“The mall’s success will depend on the Sears anchor [location] rather than the auto center,” said Edward Dittmer, senior vice president at Morningstar Credit Ratings.

Sears’ departure from the Bangor Mall in early April will leave JCPenney and Dick’s Sporting Goods as its only anchors. However, the former Macy’s store has been bought at auction, and the deal is expected to close within a week to 10 days, a spokesman for auctioneer Ten-X said.

The Sears store lease, for 87,191 square feet, is due to expire on Oct. 31, according to Morningstar Credit Ratings.

Bangor tax records show the taxable value of the Sears store at $8.62 million.

Riefs also disclosed little about why the Sears anchor store will close, except to say, “Store performance was the determining factor.” He would not provide sales figures for the store.

He would not reveal how many people will lose their jobs at the anchor store, but said eligible associates will get severance pay and have the chance to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.