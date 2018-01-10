UMaine women bounce back with convincing win at UMBC

Micky Bedell | BDN | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN | BDN

The University of Maine women’s basketball team rebounded nicely from Saturday’s 66-62 overtime loss to Binghamton on Wednesday morning.

The Black Bears received a double-double from Blanca Millan (19 points, 11 rebounds) and 18 points, six rebounds and four assists from fellow sophomore guard Julie Brosseau en route to a 64-50 victory over the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

UMaine improved to 9-7 overall, 2-1 in America East, while UMBC fell to 1-15 and 0-3, respectively.

It was UMBC’s 13th straight loss.

Millan also had three steals and two blocked shots and junior guard Tanesha Sutton contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

“Those three definitely led us,” said UMaine interim head coach Amy Vachon. “Blanca had a double-double and held their leading scorer (Laura Castaldo) to three shots and just a three-point basket that she banked in. Blanca did it all. Julie had a very solid game with six rebounds, four assists and just one turnover (to go with her 18 points) and Tanesha did a lot of (good) things for us. She played an outstanding all-around game.”

Castaldo, who finished with just the three points, entered the game averaging 13.2 points per game.

UMaine got off to a sluggish start and trailed 15-11 early in the second period before going on a 17-2 to to build an 11-point lead.

The Black Bears took a 31-23 lead into the intermission.

Six different Black Bears scored during the 17-2 run with Brosseau’s five points and Millan’s four leading the way.

Millan had seven points during a 9-2 run to open the second half that swelled the lead to 40-25 and the Black Bears sewed up the victory by rattling off the last 11 points of the third period to extend it to 53-32.

Brosseau scored seven points in a row during the 11-0 flurry with a three-pointer, a layup and two free throws.

UMBC was held scoreless for the final 6:06 of the third quarter as the Retrievers went 0-for-7 and turned the ball over four times.

‘We got off to a sluggish start but our defensive intensity really got better in the second and third quarters and we were able to get some easy baskets in transition,” said Vachon.

Fanny Wadling had five points and five rebounds for the Black Bears and Kirsten Johnson came off the bench to score four points, grab two rebounds and also register a steal and an assist.

Point guard Dor Saar had two assists and two rebounds and didn’t turn the ball over in 20 minutes of playing time.

UMaine outrebounded UMBC 45-26.

Lucrezia Costa led UMBC with 12 points and she also had five rebounds. Brittani Burgess had nine points and a team-high seven rebounds and four assists and Allison McGrath also had nine points.

UMaine will travel to take on defending six-time AE tournament champion Albany on Saturday at 2. Albany took a 12-3 record (1-1 in America East) into a Wednesday night game at Stony Brook.

