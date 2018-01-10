‘I can’t believe it’: Neighbors react to apparent shooting deaths of Temple husband, wife

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

Investigators are interviewing neighbors of a Temple husband and wife police say they found dead of apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon. At least one of those neighbors told WGME, CBS 13, she’s in disbelief over it.

Even though “there is a lot that goes on in Temple sometimes,” local resident Theresa Karkos told CBS 13 news of two shooting deaths is hard to comprehend.

“I was really shocked,” she said. “I can’t believe it.”

Temple is small town of about 500 residents near Farmington.

Members of a state police tactical team found the bodies of 60-year-old Thomas Masse and 59-year-old Michelle Masse early Tuesday afternoon after entering the couple’s Temple Road home, state police spokesman Stephen McCausland said in a news release.

Police were at the site after responding to a 911 call in which Thomas Masse had threatened to shoot himself, McCausland said. The couple have two children who do no longer live with them, CBS 13 reported.

Thomas worked at Collins Enterprises in Wilton, while Michelle worked at the Colonial Valley Motel in Farmington, McCausland said.

Investigators are now seeking neighbors like Karkos to learn more about what have led up to what transpired Tuesday.

“We’re still in the process of interviewing neighbors to do a really good thorough canvas of the neighborhood and that’s part of the information that we need to pull together and draw conclusions from,” Lt. Mark Holmquist told CBS 13.

Police told CBS 13 they do not believe there was a third party involved in the incident and they don’t believe the public is in any danger.

