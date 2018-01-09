UMaine men’s basketball hosts UMBC, women visit Retrievers

Men’s Basketball

MAINE vs. MARYLAND BALTIMORE COUNTY

Time, site: Wednesday, 7 p.m.; Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine (4-13 overall, 1-1 America East), UMBC (10-7, 1-1 AE)

Series; last meeting: UMBC leads 17-12; UMBC 83-71 on 2/4/17

Key players: UMaine — 5-11 G Aaron Calixte (15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game), 6-6 G Isaiah White (9.6 ppg, 3.1 rebounds), 6-6 G Ilker Er (9.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (8.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg); UMBC — 6-2 G Jarius Lyles (20.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.2 steals per game), 6-5 F Arkel Lamar (14.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg), 5-8 G K.J. Maura (10.9 ppg, 5.6 apg, 2.2 spg), 6-6 F Joe Sherburne (10.1 ppg)

Game notes: UMaine comes home after a six-game road trip breathing new life after splitting its first two America East contests — a one-point loss at Stony Brook after erasing a 20-point second-half deficit and a three-point victory at Binghamton. The Black Bears are one of four teams at 1-1 start in AE play, trailing only 2-0 Vermont and Stony Brook. Calixte was named the league’s co-Player of the Week after averaging 19.5 points, 6-0 assists and 3.5 rebounds against Stony Brook and Binghamton. He leads the conference with his .909 free throw shooting percentage. UMBC, which opened its conference schedule with a 71-67 home victory over New Hampshire and a 71-56 loss at Vermont, shares the league lead with UMass Lowell in scoring (77.4 ppg). Lyles leads the conference in scoring and steals and ranks third in assists. Maura is America East’s top assist maker while Lamar ranks second in 3-point shooting at 49 percent.

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. MARYLAND BALTIMORE COUNTY

Time, site: Wednesday, 11 a.m., UMBC Event Center, Baltimore, Md.

Records: UMaine 8-7 (1-1 America East), UMBC 1-14 (0-2 AE)

Series: UMaine leads 16-12, UMBC 66-62 on 2/4/16

Key players: UMaine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 steals, 1.7 assists per game), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (12.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.7 apg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (9.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.3 spg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (6.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2 apg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (4.1 ppg, 2.1 apg, 1.9 rpg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (4.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg); UMBC — 5-8 G Laura Castaldo (13.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.4 apg), 5-8 G Te’yJah Oliver (8.5 ppg, 2.1 apg, 1.4 spg), 5-11 F Janee’a Summers (7.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg), 5-9 G Tyler Moore (5.4 ppg), 6-1 F Lakiah Sims (5.3 ppg), 6-0 G Brittani Burgess (3.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.5 apg)

Game notes: The Black Bears have turned the ball over 46 times in their last two games and the 25 they committed in a 66-62 overtime loss to Binghamton on Sunday proved costly. The Black Bears must take better care of the ball and can’t afford to take the Retrievers lightly. UMBC led league preseason favorite New Hampshire at the half before losing 56-51. UMBC graduated two of its top three scorers and its leading rebounder. The teams split last season’s games with each winning at home. Millan has scored in double figures in UMaine’s last 14 games.