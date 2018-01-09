Sea Dogs hire Fenster as new manager

PORTLAND, Maine — The Boston Red Sox have named Darren Fenster the manager of the Portland Sea Dogs. Fenster replaces Carlos Febles, who was promoted to the Red Sox as their third-base coach. In addition, Paul Abbott replaces Kevin Walker as the team’s pitching coach. Walker spent three years and Portland and joins Triple-A Pawtucket as their pitching coach. Lee May Jr. (hitting coach), Scott Gallon (trainer) and Chris Messina (strength & conditioning coach) all return to the coaching staff.

Fenster, 39, led the Greenville Drive (South Atlantic League) to their first championship in team history in 2017. The Drive went 79-60 and defeated Kannapolis 3 games to 1, capturing the South Atlantic League crown. Following the season, Fenster led the Peoria Javenlinas to the Arizona Fall League Championship.

Born in Edison, New Jersey, Fenster was a three-time All-American shortstop at Rutgers University. He was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 12th round of the 2000 MLB Draft and appeared in 438 minor league games, reaching Double-A Wichita in 2003-04.

Fenster began his minor league managing career in 2013 with the Gulf Coast Red Sox and spent the last four seasons with Low-A Greenville. For his career, Fenster is 316-301 (.512) as a manager, and finished over .500 in three straight years with Greenville.

Abbott begins his first season as Sea Dogs pitching coach after spending the previous three seasons with the Salem Red Sox. He began his career as a minor league pitching coach with the Lowell Spinners from 2011-12 and spent two seasons with the Greenville Drive (2013-14).

The California native pitched in the Major Leagues from 1990-93 and 1998-2004 with the Minnesota Twins (1990-92), Cleveland Indians (1993), Seattle Mariners (1998-2002), Kansas City Royals (2003), Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2004) and Philadelphia Phillies (2004).

May Jr. begins his second season in Portland and his third in the Red Sox system. May spent the 2016 season as Greenville’s (Red Sox Low-A affiliate) hitting coach. He previously served as minor league hitting coordinator in the Mariners organization from 2011-15. Lee played eight minor league seasons from 1986-93. He also coached in the Mets (1999) and Indians (2004-11) organizations. Lee is the son of former Major Leaguer Lee May and nephew of Carlos May.

Gallon begins his second season as Sea Dogs Head Athletic Trainer and his fourth in the Red Sox system. Messina enters his third season as the team’s Strength and Conditioning Coach.

The Sea Dogs open the 2018 season on Thursday, April 5th in Binghamton, New York. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 13th at 6:00 PM against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.