Basketball
January 10, 2018
Basketball Latest News | Poll Questions | Opioid Epidemic | Center Street Shooting | Ice Storm Of '98
Basketball

Tuesday’s Maine high school basketball scores

Results

Tuesday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Belfast Area 71, Waterville Senior 52

Biddeford 56, Thornton Academy 53

Brunswick 66, Lincoln Academy 42

Calais 68, Narraguagus 44

Cape Elizabeth 48, Yarmouth 44

Central 50, Searsport District 34

Edward Little 59, Bangor 49

Falmouth 46, Westbrook 38

Freeport 83, Poland Regional/Whittier 42

Gardiner Area 75, Erskine Academy 69

George Stevens 73, Mattanawcook Academy 46

Gorham 65, Cheverus 53

Greely 77, York 41

Hermon 89, John Bapst Memorial 41

Lawrence 68, Mt. Blue 37

Maranacook Community 75, Leavitt Area 51

Mountain Valley 63, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 53

Mt. Ararat 85, Morse 65

North Yarmouth Academy 50, Pine Tree Academy 32

Oceanside (Coop) 67, Mount View 38

Orono 55, Foxcroft Academy 38

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 66, Lewiston 33

Piscataquis Community 77, Bangor Christian 49

Portland 82, Sanford 54

Rangeley Lakes Regional 72, Highview Christian Academy 32

Scarborough 58, Deering 53, OT

Skowhegan Area 51, Nokomis Regional 50

South Portland 72, Windham 63

Sumner Memorial 67, Bucksport 61

Washington Academy 63, Old Town 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ashland Community 40, Katahdin 21

Bonny Eagle 62, Noble 39

Brunswick 58, Lincoln Academy 34

Cheverus 52, Gorham 50

Edward Little 49, Bangor 31

Falmouth 44, Westbrook 43

Fort Fairfield 45, Hodgdon 31

Fort Kent Community 43, Central Aroostook 41

Freeport 54, Poland Regional/Whittier 42

Gardiner Area 41, Erskine Academy 34

Gray-New Gloucester 68, Fryeburg Academy 34

Greely 56, York 55

Kents Hill 30, Hyde 19

Lawrence 52, Mt. Blue 39

Leavitt Area 47, Maranacook Community 25

Madison Area Memorial 53, Winthrop 38

Marshwood 56, Kennebunk 30

Medomak Valley 32, Cony 25

Mount Desert Island 51, Ellsworth 32

Mountain Valley 63, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 53

Mt. Ararat 44, Morse 41

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 57, Lewiston 43

Piscataquis Community 51, Bangor Christian 22

Presque Isle 68, Caribou 59

Richmond 56, Dirigo 29

Scarborough 53, Deering 37

Skowhegan Area 53, Nokomis Regional 32

South Aroostook Community 68, Easton 13

The Maine Girls’ Academy 39, Massabesic 37

Thornton Academy 42, Biddeford 40

Waterville Senior 42, Belfast Area 17

Waynflete 55, Sacopee Valley 28

Woodland 49, Shead 41

Yarmouth 49, Cape Elizabeth 36

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Bowdoin 81, UM-Presque Isle 62

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like