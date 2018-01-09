Tuesday’s Maine high school basketball scores

Results
Tuesday’s Results
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
Belfast Area 71, Waterville Senior 52
Biddeford 56, Thornton Academy 53
Brunswick 66, Lincoln Academy 42
Calais 68, Narraguagus 44
Cape Elizabeth 48, Yarmouth 44
Central 50, Searsport District 34
Edward Little 59, Bangor 49
Falmouth 46, Westbrook 38
Freeport 83, Poland Regional/Whittier 42
Gardiner Area 75, Erskine Academy 69
George Stevens 73, Mattanawcook Academy 46
Gorham 65, Cheverus 53
Greely 77, York 41
Hermon 89, John Bapst Memorial 41
Lawrence 68, Mt. Blue 37
Maranacook Community 75, Leavitt Area 51
Mountain Valley 63, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 53
Mt. Ararat 85, Morse 65
North Yarmouth Academy 50, Pine Tree Academy 32
Oceanside (Coop) 67, Mount View 38
Orono 55, Foxcroft Academy 38
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 66, Lewiston 33
Piscataquis Community 77, Bangor Christian 49
Portland 82, Sanford 54
Rangeley Lakes Regional 72, Highview Christian Academy 32
Scarborough 58, Deering 53, OT
Skowhegan Area 51, Nokomis Regional 50
South Portland 72, Windham 63
Sumner Memorial 67, Bucksport 61
Washington Academy 63, Old Town 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ashland Community 40, Katahdin 21
Bonny Eagle 62, Noble 39
Brunswick 58, Lincoln Academy 34
Cheverus 52, Gorham 50
Edward Little 49, Bangor 31
Falmouth 44, Westbrook 43
Fort Fairfield 45, Hodgdon 31
Fort Kent Community 43, Central Aroostook 41
Freeport 54, Poland Regional/Whittier 42
Gardiner Area 41, Erskine Academy 34
Gray-New Gloucester 68, Fryeburg Academy 34
Greely 56, York 55
Kents Hill 30, Hyde 19
Lawrence 52, Mt. Blue 39
Leavitt Area 47, Maranacook Community 25
Madison Area Memorial 53, Winthrop 38
Marshwood 56, Kennebunk 30
Medomak Valley 32, Cony 25
Mount Desert Island 51, Ellsworth 32
Mountain Valley 63, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 53
Mt. Ararat 44, Morse 41
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 57, Lewiston 43
Piscataquis Community 51, Bangor Christian 22
Presque Isle 68, Caribou 59
Richmond 56, Dirigo 29
Scarborough 53, Deering 37
Skowhegan Area 53, Nokomis Regional 32
South Aroostook Community 68, Easton 13
The Maine Girls’ Academy 39, Massabesic 37
Thornton Academy 42, Biddeford 40
Waterville Senior 42, Belfast Area 17
Waynflete 55, Sacopee Valley 28
Woodland 49, Shead 41
Yarmouth 49, Cape Elizabeth 36
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Bowdoin 81, UM-Presque Isle 62
Comments