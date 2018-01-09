Maine players have roles for nationally ranked Bowdoin women’s basketball team

Brian Beard | Bowdoin College | BDN Brian Beard | Bowdoin College | BDN

After seeing limited playing time their first two seasons, Bangor’s Cordelia Stewart and Presque Isle’s Hannah Graham are making an impact for the nationally ranked Bowdoin College women’s basketball team.

Both contributed for the seventh-ranked Polar Bears (13-0) in Saturday’s 66-53 win over No. 2 Tufts University, the NCAA Division III runner-up a year ago.

The 6-foot-2 Stewart scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots in 16 minutes and, more importantly, helped hold Tufts All-American and 1,000-point scorer Melissa Baptista scoreless.

Baptista went 0-for-4 from the floor and had only two rebounds before fouling out.

“Cordelia was a huge factor in the outcome,” said 10th-year Bowdoin coach Adrienne Shibles, a Knox native and former standout at Mount View High School of Thorndike. “She came off the bench and contained their All-American. She almost single-handedly fouled her out.

“We used Cordelia’s height to our advantage,” added Shibles, who had Stewart guard Baptista player to player.

Baptista was averaging over 12 points per game.

The 5-foot-9 Graham contributed three points, four rebounds and two steals in just eight minutes.

Stewart and Graham are among five Maine natives on the Bowdoin roster.

Lydia Caputi is a 5-10 senior from Brunswick, Maddie Hasson is a 5-11 sophomore from South Portland and Moira Train is a 5-9 freshman from Cumberland.

“We love our Maine talent,” said Shibles. “We have such a great fan base here in the Greater Brunswick area. They love the fact that we combine kids from all over the country with great local talent.”

Former Bangor High star Stewart has averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game this season. The 2015 Bangor Daily News All-Maine Schoolgirl honorable mention averaged 4 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.9 minutes a year ago and 2.3 points and 1 rebound in 4.3 minutes her freshman year.

“She has become a huge factor for us,” said Shibles. “She comes in and dominates the paint. She has an amazing work ethic. I came in on New Year’s Day and she was running sprints.

“She has worked a lot on her lateral quickness and has also gotten a lot stronger through her work in the weight room, ” said Shibles.

Shibles said Stewart doesn’t get as much playing time against certain opponents as she does against others.

“We played Bates on Friday night (88-43 win) and they had a five-guard rotation. So Cordelia only played five minutes. I just told her it wasn’t her game and to be ready for Tufts,” said Shibles.

Graham is averaging 8.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 16 minutes per game and is shooting 61.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and 54.7 percent overall.

“Hannah has been so solid,” said Shibles. “She is such a leader for us … She can do it all. Her decision-making and shot selection are good and she has the ability to pass the ball.

“She is one of our best back-to-the-basket players. She’s crafty down low. She has really developed,” Shibles added.

Former Presque Isle star Graham, a two-time All-Maine second-team selection, averaged two points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.6 minutes a year ago and 2.1 points in 5.9 minutes her freshman year.

Hasson (6.8 ppg, 3 rpg, 13 minutes), Caputi (6.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 assists, 14.3 minutes) and Train (3.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.4 assists) also have contributed.

“Maddie has mostly been a center for us and she has been a very solid rebounder. She has improved a lot defensively and is getting comfortable playing with her back to the basket,” said Shibles. “She can also hit a 3.”

“Lydia has been a real important leader for our team,” said Shibles. “She is a dynamic player. She sprained her ankle early and is getting back into stride now.”

“Moira is a great shooter and I’m really excited about the minutes she has given us,” said Shibles, who explained that Train has been dealing with a chronic injury.

Bowdoin has exhibited outstanding balance with five players averaging at least eight points per game but nobody over 10.9.

Seniors Lauren Petit (10.9 ppg) and Kate Kerrigan (10.4 ppg) and juniors Abby Kelly (10.4) and Taylor Choate (9.9 ppg) are the Polar Bears’ top four scorers followed by Graham. Kerrigan also leads in rebounds (7.1), assists (4.8) and steals (3.2).

Bowdoin has been a model of consistency with four consecutive NCAA Division III tournament appearances, including two trips to the Sweet 16. Over the last 4 1/2 seasons, they have posted a 102-23 record.

“The national title is the dream. That’s what we focus on,” said Shibles, who puts an emphasis on defense. “One of the great things about this team is we don’t look past anyone. Our motto is to win the day.”

The Polar Bears use player to player in their half-court defense but will also implement a lot of full-court zone pressure.

Opponents are averaging only 47.3 points and shooting only 32.2 percent from the floor and 21.4 percent from the 3-point arc. Bowdoin is forcing 23.9 turnovers per game.

Bowdoin, which is scoring 86.3 points per game, travels to Henniker, New Hampshire, on Tuesday to take on 6-3 New England College of the North Atlantic Conference.

