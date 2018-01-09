Neighbor shocked by ‘suspicious’ death of Portland mother

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

A man who lives in the Dorothy Street neighborhood where police found a local mother dead Sunday night told WGME, CBS 13, he was surprised to see the police presence in what’s usually an uneventful area.

“After sitting, you know, watching out the window a little bit longer I saw more and more police cars come up and thought, ‘What on Earth is going on right outside our house?’” neighbor Matt Stinton said. “I would never put this neighborhood in the category of like ‘a troubled neighborhood’ or anything odd happening like this.”

Portland police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday to find Sokha Khuon, 36, dead in the 46 Dorothy St. home she shared with her husband and two children. Portland police Lt. Robert Martin said in a news release Monday that officers found the children unharmed and do not believe the public is in danger, but described the death as “suspicious.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was scheduled to perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, according to police.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call the department at 207-874-8575.

