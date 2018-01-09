State police identify husband and wife found dead, apparently shot

A husband and wife have been found dead in their home on the Temple Road in Temple, a state police spokesman said Tuesday afternoon.

Both appeared to be shot, according to Stephen McCausland, director of communications for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The couple was later identified by police as 60-year-old Thomas Masse and his wife, 59-year-old Michelle Masse.

Thomas worked at Collins Enterprises in Wilton, while Michelle worked at the Colonial Valley Motel in Farmington, McCausland said.

“Troopers were called to the home this morning after a 911 call was received from the man at the home who was threatening to shoot himself,” McCausland said in statement. “The state police tactical team and negotiators arrived late morning and efforts to communicate with the couple were not successful. The bodies were discovered by members of the tactical team who entered the home about 12:30 p.m.”

McCausland said investigators are now trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths. He said the names of the victims will be released after family members are notified of their deaths.

