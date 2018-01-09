Seven great public places to go sledding this winter

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

What are we supposed to do with all this snow? Well, if you’re a winter sports enthusiast, you’re in heaven right now.

Sledding is perhaps the cheapest and easiest way to get out, get exercise and enjoy the snow: All you need is a sled and a hill.

If you don’t have access to a hill on private property, we’ve got you covered. Here are seven free, public places in the Bangor area and other parts of eastern Maine to get your winter ya-yas out.

Hayford Park, Union Street, Bangor

Undoubtedly the most popular sledding spot in Bangor, this long, satisfying sledding hill has got it all: central location, plenty of room and fun for both little sledders and big kids and adults. It’s adjacent to Mansfield Stadium, just past the intersection of Union Street and West Broadway, and it’s hard to miss — it’s a sledding mecca on snow days.

Essex Woods Hill, Watchmaker Street, Bangor

This steep hill located in the Essex Woods park, next to the Bangor Dog Park and just off Essex Street, is not for the faint of heart. In fact, it’s recommended for only the most careful and hardy sledders. Don’t sled if it’s icy.

If you go, bring a good quality sled that you can steer. There have been accidents there. But if you take all the necessary precautions, holy cow — is it fun, and fast.

Asa Adams Elementary School, Goodridge Drive, Orono

Students in Orono schools know that Asa Adams has a great sledding hill. It’s plenty safe for the littlest kids, with a gentle slope. Plus, it’s just a five-minute walk to tasty downtown Orono spots like Pat’s Pizza, Verve Burritos, the Family Dog or the Nest coffeehouse, for a snack or a hot beverage. Even nicer: the community skating rink is right next door at the high school.

Doyle Field, Wilson Street, Brewer

The Brewer Witches play football at Doyle Field in the autumn months, but once the snow falls, it’s a great place to sled. Just off Wilson Street and adjacent to the Brewer Auditorium, the field also has a skating rink.

Woodlawn Museum, Black House Drive, Ellsworth

In addition to the stunning 18th century mansion filled with priceless artifacts at this historic property, there’s a fun sledding hill that’s always open, weather permitting.

If conditions are right, you can slide quite a long ways from the top to the bottom. Plus you’re on the well-landscaped grounds of a classic Greek Revival mansion, so the surroundings are idyllic.

Castine Golf Club, Battle Avenue, Castine

This stunning 1920s golf course has a gorgeous view of Castine harbor from the top of a massive hill — one that if you aim your sled down, you’re sure to get a thrilling ride. You’ll also get a pretty good workout, since it’s a long walk back to the top.

Northport Golf Club, Bluff Road, Northport

Another golf course with a fantastic sledding hill is in Northport. You start at the top of the hill near the clubhouse, with an initial drop that allows you to pick up a good head of steam before careening towards the bottom.

