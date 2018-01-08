Smith, Wright agree to 1-year deals with Red Sox

BOSTON — Boston pitchers Carson Smith and Steven Wright, both coming off injuries, have agreed to one-year contracts with the Red Sox that avoided salary arbitration.

Wright gets a non-guaranteed salary of $1.1 million under the deal announced Monday.

Smith missed most of the past two seasons while recovering from an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. Since he was acquired by the Red Sox, the reliever has appeared in eight games over two years.

An All-Star in 2016, Wright made just five starts last season with an 8.25 ERA. The knuckleballer had left knee surgery in May.

Wright, 33, had his best MLB season in 2016 when he was 13-6 with a 3.33 ERA. He has pitched five seasons with the Red Sox and has a 21-14 record with a 3.97 ERA.

He was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the second round in 2006 and acquired by the Red Sox in 2012 for first baseman Lars Anderson.

Smith, 28, was drafted in the eighth round by the Seattle Mariners in 2011 and had 90 appearances with the Mariners, compiling a 3-5 record with 14 saves and 11.4 strikeouts per innings pitched.

He and Roenis Elias were traded by the Mariners to the Red Sox in December 2015 for Jonathan Aro and Wade Miley.

After the deals announced Monday, 10 Boston players remain eligible for arbitration, including shortstop Xander Bogaerts, outfielders Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr., and pitchers Drew Pomeranz and Eduardo Rodriguez. Players and teams are scheduled to swap proposed salaries Friday.