Monday snow showers to drop as much as 4 inches across Maine

Troy R. Bennett | BDN

A fresh coat of 1 to 4 inches of snow will layer the state Monday, falling on and off throughout the day as warmer air pushes Maine into a week of thawing temperatures.

Mainers have gotten accustomed to waking up to freezing air and face-blistering winds. But over the next few days, temperatures will hover in the mid-20s and mid-30s, and could reach the mid-40s by Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Portland is expected to clock in a high in the 30s Monday and reach 50 degrees by Friday — a sharp about-face from a freeze that pushed the city to a record-breaking low temperature of 11 degrees below zero Saturday.

Do you think it feels warmer outside this morning than it did yesterday morning? If so, then you'd be right! This is the temperature change from 7am yesterday to 7am this morning. Some places in northern New Hampshire are almost 40 degrees warmer this morning! pic.twitter.com/rkSvlrmldo — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) January 8, 2018

The warm air will be ushered in by Monday’s snowfall — a widespread 1 to 4 inches, and a relative dusting compared to the heaping, foot-tall amounts dropped by recent two blizzards.

The northeastern and mountainous parts of the state will tally the highest snow totals, forecasters said. The snow is slated to fall on and off throughout the day, ending around dusk, they said.

When driving today, “Go really slow, because the roads will be greasy with it,” cautioned Priscilla Farrar, a forecaster with the weather service office in Caribou.

Around daybreak, flurries were recorded around Greater Bangor, where 2 to 3 inches is predicted. But the accumulating snowfall in the city isn’t expected to begin until later in the morning, according to Andy Pohl, a forecaster with the weather service office in Gray.

Down East will see about 1 to 2 inches, but further south along the coast, Belfast and Rockland could see up to 3 inches, Pohl and Farrar said.

South of Rockland, amounts will taper, with Brunswick slated to get about an inch. An inch or less is expected in Portland and the southern counties, according to Pohl.

Inland, Augusta and Waterville will get 1 to 3 inches, and the mountainous region around Rangeley and Jackman could see closer to 4 inches, he said.

In the far north, about 2 to 4 inches is predicted, Farrar said.

Temperatures in Greater Bangor will seesaw around the freezing mark Monday through Wednesday, before climbing toward the 40-degree mark Thursday.

On Monday, Bangor temperatures in the mid-20s were predicted to rise into the mid-30s by Tuesday, before sloping back down into the mid-20s Wednesday, Farrar said.

On Thursday, the thaw will near 40 degrees, accompanied by light rain showers she said. By Friday, rainy weather in Bangor is predicted hover in the mid-40s — and in Portland, the 50s.

The same trend will occur Down East, but at slightly cooler temperatures, Farrar said.

All week, light winds will blow through the state, although none so powerful to rival the icy wind chills that blistered Maine over the weekend, according to Farrar.

