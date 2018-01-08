Icy grip on Maine to thaw for a few days

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

After enduring a week of bone-chilling cold, then a blizzard, and then another weekend of zero-degree weather, Mainers can expect to thaw out this week.

Temperatures in Portland, Bangor and Presque Isle are projected to rise above freezing over the next several days, which could feel positively spring-like after the harsh cold that has dominated since Christmas.

Portland, which on Saturday set a record-breaking low temperature of 11 degrees below zero, is expected to have daytime temperatures at or above freezing from Tuesday through Friday. In Bangor, temperatures are projected to thaw on Tuesday then dip back below freezing on Wednesday before climbing into the 40s toward the end of the week. Presque Isle will rise above freezing on Thursday and Friday.

With the exception of the mountains…we should climb above freezing across the area tomorrow :) ! pic.twitter.com/RscN6cughY — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) January 8, 2018

The warm air this week will follow Monday’s statewide snowfall of 1 to 4 inches — a relative dusting compared to heavy amounts that fell on Christmas Day and again last Thursday.

All week, light winds will blow through the state, although none so powerful as to rival the icy wind chills that blistered Maine over the weekend, according to Priscilla Farrar, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Caribou.

The weather service said temperatures are expected to sink below freezing again on Friday, which could produce more cold precipitation.

“Expect a warm up this week, with rain likely by Thursday into Friday,” NWS forecasters predicted. “A cold front moves south Friday bringing subfreezing temperatures back into the area. This could produce some freezing rain or sleet especially for interior sections, as well as some accumulating snowfall in the mountains.”

BDN reporter Callie Ferguson contributed to this report.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.