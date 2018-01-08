Ice skating on an ocean beach? That’s how cold it’s been in Maine

Peter and Sandra Lekouski were being brave enough by venturing out for a walk Sunday evening in the bitter cold, but when they passed by Long Sands Beach in York, they found someone who went a step further.

They saw a man ice skating on the beach.

“It was freezing cold — too cold for us to be on the beach — and he was skating on the beach,” Sandra told the Boston Globe in a subsequent telephone interview. “We had never seen that before. And he was a really good skater.”

I keep trying to tell you all, every day is a beach day in Maine !! :D :D Glad this guy didn't forget to bring his ice skates to Long Sands Beach in York Maine, yesterday. Some one knows who this is . give them a tag !! Posted by Peter Lekousi Sr. on Monday, January 8, 2018

As of late Monday afternoon, the Facebook video of the skater had been watched more than 7,000 times and shared nearly 250 times.

Maine on Monday emerged from a long stretch of bitterly cold temperatures, with Saturday and Sunday carrying the latest record lows of 11 and 12 degrees below zero, respectively, for Portland.

The cold wreaked havoc across Maine, bursting pipes and even forcing some schools to close.

On Monday, temperatures rose into the 20s in Portland, with forecasts calling for the 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday, reaching into the 40s by the end of the week.

