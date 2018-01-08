Portland
January 08, 2018
Portland

Portland police investigate suspicious death

By CBS 13
CBS 13 | BDN
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating a suspicious death in a neighborhood off Forest Avenue.

Police said the body was discovered around 10 p.m. Sunday in a house on Dorothy Street.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, police continued to block off the street at the intersection of Avalon Road.

The medical examiner was on scene Monday morning, working to determine an exact cause of death.

Comments

