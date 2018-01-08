Police Beat
January 09, 2018
Police Beat Latest News | Poll Questions | Center Street Shooting | Ice Storm Of '98 | North Korea
Police Beat

Etna man charged with manslaughter in fatal August crash

By Callie Ferguson

An Etna man was arrested Monday for killing a 73-year-old woman on Aug. 4 in a head-on crash, authorities said.

Richard Lupo II, 32, was driving too fast on the wrong side of the road on Route 2 in Etna in his 2009 Dodge Caliber when he crashed into 73-year-old Debra Calderwood, who was driving a 2009 Honda Fit, Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton said.

Lupo was arrested by Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with manslaughter and aggravated driving to endanger. He was taken to Penobscot County Jail, where he remains on a $50,000 bail.

Calderwood died instantly, and Lupo was hospitalized. Neither car had passengers.

The case will go before a Penobscot County Grand Jury, which could prompt further charges, Morton said.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like