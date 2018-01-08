Etna man charged with manslaughter in fatal August crash

An Etna man was arrested Monday for killing a 73-year-old woman on Aug. 4 in a head-on crash, authorities said.

Richard Lupo II, 32, was driving too fast on the wrong side of the road on Route 2 in Etna in his 2009 Dodge Caliber when he crashed into 73-year-old Debra Calderwood, who was driving a 2009 Honda Fit, Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton said.

Lupo was arrested by Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with manslaughter and aggravated driving to endanger. He was taken to Penobscot County Jail, where he remains on a $50,000 bail.

Calderwood died instantly, and Lupo was hospitalized. Neither car had passengers.

The case will go before a Penobscot County Grand Jury, which could prompt further charges, Morton said.

