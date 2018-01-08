Piscataquis
January 08, 2018
Missing Dover-Foxcroft man with dementia found safe

By Callie Ferguson
Dover-Foxcroft Police Department | BDN
John Ferguson of Dover-Foxcroft was reported missing from his home Saturday. Police announced on Monday that Ferguson had been found safe and made contact with his family.

A missing Dover-Foxcroft man with dementia has been found safe, police said.

John Ferguson, who has “a recent history of losing his way,” is safe, and police have made contact with his family, according to the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department.

Police had been searching for Ferguson since Saturday afternoon, when they went to check on him at his Larrabee Farm Road home and he was not there. Instead, they found footprints in the snow leading in and out of the house, and his car was snowed in.

The Bangor Police Department assisted Dover-Foxcroft police in a search that lasted into Sunday night, according to a post on the Dover-Foxcroft police Facebook page.

