Burlington College trustee testifies about land deal pushed by wife of Bernie Sanders

BURLINGTON, Vermont — A former Burlington College trustee said she testified about the fundraising deal that was undertaken while U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ wife was president of the now-defunct Vermont school.

Burlington College closed in 2016 after struggling under the weight of its $10 million purchase of property and buildings from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington in 2010 during Jane Sanders’ presidency. The Burlington Free Press reports former trustee Robin Lloyd said Sunday she testified before a panel about the property purchase after receiving a grand jury subpoena.

Lloyd is the former chairwoman of the school’s development committee. She said she was asked mainly timeline questions about the period from 2010 to 2011.

A spokesman for the independent senator’s family said they have no reason to believe prosecutors have empaneled a grand jury.

