Brunswick library reopens after burst pipe forced five-day closure

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Five days after a burst pipe left much of Curtis Library flooded, the doors opened at noon Monday and by mid-afternoon, the library was full, director Elisabeth Doucett said.

While no cost estimate is yet available, the water caused significant damage to walls, ceilings, carpets and computers — though only a few books were lost.

Area firefighters worked to prevent additional damage, but not before the long west entrance, atrium, teen area and main circulation desk were flooded, according to library staff.

During the weekend, Servpro of Bath/Brunswick worked to dry and clean the drywall and carpets, Doucett said in an email.

Doucett said a pipe leading to a fire sprinkler froze and then burst on Wednesday, leading to the flood that a staff member discovered.

“The break was due to the extended cold snap and the pipe in question being in the entrance area of the library where it can get particularly cold because of the doors opening and shutting all the time,” she wrote in an email to the Bangor Daily News. “We will be working on addressing that issue.”

The library expects all structural damage to be covered by insurance, but is encouraging gifts for replacements of computers.

Staff asked patrons not to return books until Wednesday — no overdue fees will be charged.

