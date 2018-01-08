Saco man dies in crash on Mount Desert Island

Icy conditions apparently led to a crash on Route 102 in Mount Desert that killed one man and injured another on Sunday, police said Monday.

Christopher R. Colman of Saco died at the scene near the Southwest Harbor town line, with a LifeFlight helicopter standing by after the crash was reported at 11:42 a.m., police said.

Colman had just come into Mount Desert northbound on Route 102 when his 2005 Ford Escape hit an ice patch, slid sideways into the oncoming lane and was struck broadside by a southbound GMC pickup truck driven by Scott Alley, 54, of Southwest Harbor, police said.

Emergency-service workers were trying to save Colman after freeing him from the SUV when he died, police said.

Alley suffered several broken bones and was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor, where he was reported to be in stable condition, Bar Harbor police Lt. David Kerns said.

Both vehicles were destroyed.

Essentially a long loop, Route 102 is among Mount Desert’s most heavily traveled arteries, cutting the island in half longitudinally through Tremont before it swings southwest and north through Indian Point.

Ellsworth police are helping Mount Desert police reconstruct the crash. The investigation will likely take about three weeks, Kerns said.

