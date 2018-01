Local scores, schedule; results for swimming, youth hockey

Results

Sunday’s Results

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

New Brunswick-St. John 50, UMPI 41 (OT)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMFK 70, Penn State-York 63

UMPI 95, U. New Brunswick-St. John 61

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Maine 3, Boston U. 2

Saturday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bangor 62, Thornton Acad. 45

Calais 68, Sumner 51

Camden Hills 62, Brewer 54

Carrabec 61, Boothbay 55

Dexter Regional 57, Central 47

Foxcroft 67, Washington Acad. 63

George Stevens 51, Lee Acad. 42

Greely 61, Gorham 29

Greenville 52, Schenck 41

Lisbon 74, Wiscasset 37

MDI 53, Caribou 50

MDI 45, Oceanside 43

Oak Hill 50, Mountain Valley 36

Rangeley 53, Vinalhaven 47

Richmond 61, Monmouth Acad. 54

Sanford 52, Marshwood 48

Searsport 43, Penquis 22

Spruce Mountain 59, Madison 46

Telstar 55, Mt. Abram 49

Temple Acad. 70, North Haven 44

Waynflete 88, Greater Portland Christian 19

Winslow 58, Orono 29

Yarmouth 44, Traip 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brewer 66, Camden Hills 41

Calais 66, Bucksport 55

Central Aroostook 51, Ashland 31

Fort Kent 65, Washburn 29

Foxcroft Acad. 67, Washington Acad. 31

Freeport 56, Old Orchard Beach 46

George Stevens 44, Lee Acad. 14

Gray-New Gloucester 52, Sacopee Valley 14

Greely 66, Gorham 62

Houlton 55, Central 45

Hyde 32, Pine Tree Acad. 29

John Bapst 37, Waterville 33

Katahdin 39, Fort Fairfield 28

MCI 53, Caribou 50, OT

Mountain Valley 48, Hall-Dale 37

Mt. Ararat 42, Lincoln Acad. 39

Poland Regional/Whittier 53, Lake Region 52, 3OT

Presque Isle 88, Belfast 31

Schenck 42, Greenville 33

Temple Acad. 52, North Haven 27

Thornton Acad. 41, Bangor 33

Vinalhaven 51, Rangeley 32

Waynflete 43, Hebron Acad. 27

Winslow 42, Orono 32

Yarmouth 36, Traip Acad. 28

BOYS HOCKEY

Old Town/Orono 7, Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI 0

Waterville 4, Hampden 3 (OT)

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Binghamton 66, Maine 62

Colby 66, Bates 48

Husson 69, Maine Maritime 61

Saint Joseph’s 74, Norwich 44

UMPI 49, U. New Brunswick-St. John 46

UMass Dartmouth 64, USM 56

UNE 64, Salve Regina 43

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Bates 83, Colby 76

Husson 93, Maine Maritime 56

Maine 76, Binghamton 73

Tufts 87, Bowdoin 65

UMPI 76, U. New Brunswick-St. John 58

UMass Dartmouth 83, USM 64

UNE 89, Salve Regina 78

MEN’S HOCKEY

Maine 3, Boston University 0

UNE 9, SUNY Geneseo 5

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Maine 4, Boston University 1

Friday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bonny Eagle 47, Biddeford 37

Bucksport 47, Central 37

Cape Elizabeth 57, Brunswick 41

Erskine Acad. 47, Medomak Valley 38

Falmouth 84, Mt. Ararat 60

Forest Hills 51, Buckfield 39

Hampden Acad. 59, Skowhegan 36

Jonesport-Beals 57, Machias 48

Kennebunk 67, York 54

Leavitt Area 56, Lincoln Acad. 54

Lewiston 52, Noble 47

Maranacook 80, Cony 70

Messalonskee 62, Mt. Blue 31

Nokomis Regional 54, Lawrence 43

Old Town 56, Mount View 33

Oxford Hills 40, Deering 37

Portland 78, Edward Little 70

Scarborough 55, Cheverus 50

Seacoast Christian 59, North Yarmouth Acad. 42

South Portland 62, Massabesic 33

Thornton Acad. 52, Windham 46

Valley 69, Piscataquis 68

Westbrook 65, Fryeburg Acad. 33

Winslow 69, Foxcroft 36

Woodland 61, Narraguagus 31

Yarmouth 57, Wells 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bonny Eagle 55, Biddeford 32

Boothbay Region 73, Carrabec 27

Brunswick 72, Cape Elizabeth 25

Cony 49, Maranacook 41

Falmouth 54, Mt. Ararat 42

Forest Hills 40, Buckfield 38

Hampden Acad. 56, Skowhegan 49

Hermon 61, Ellsworth 29

Jonesport-Beals 43, Machias 19

Lawrence 61, Nokomis 49

Leavitt 51, Lincoln Acad. 36

Lewiston 61, Noble 51

Lisbon 46, Wiscasset 26

Madison 56, Spruce Mountain 39

Medomak Valley 60, Erskine Acad. 26

Messalonskee 62, Mt. Blue 31

Monmouth Acad. 48, Richmond 33

Mount Desert Island 44, Oceanside 33

Mountain Valley 39, Oak Hill 27

Mt. Abram 54, Telstar 30

NYA 57, Seacoast Christian 33

Old Town 39, Mount View 37

Oxford Hills 50, Deering 35

Piscataquis 47, Valley 25

Scarborough 50, Cheverus 48

South Portland 49, Massabesic 26

St. Dominic 55, Kents Hill 21

Maine Girls’ Acad. 68, Windham 62

Vinalhaven 53, Rangeley Lakes 39

Wells 45, Yarmouth 42

Winthrop 37, Hall-Dale 23

York 37, Kennebunk 31

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

New England College 88, Thomas 74

Tufts 94, Colby 83

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Colby-Sawyer 86, UM-Farmington 38

Thomas 68, New England College 63

Tufts 65, Colby 43

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Colby 2, Wesleyan 1

Friday’s Postponements

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Foxcroft at Winslow, Sat., 3:30 p.m.

Pine Tree Acad. at North Haven, no date

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pine Tree Acad. at North Haven, no date

Penobscot Valley at Dexter, Sat., 3 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Bangor at Brewer, Jan. 13, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Postponements

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Penobscot Valley at Dexter, Jan. 23, 5 p.m.

SKIING

Telstar Relays, no date

Thursday’s Postponements

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boothbay at Wiscasset, Jan. 8

Central at Bucksport, Fri., 6:30 p.m.

Dexter at Mattanawcook, Jan. 8, 7 p.m.

Lawrence at Nokomis, Fri., 6:30 p.m.

Lisbon at Telstar, Jan. 8, 7 p.m.

Pine Tree at North Haven, no date

Presque Isle at Orono, Jan. 8, 6 p.m.

Sacopee Valley at Old Orchard Beach, no date

Waynflete at Poland, Jan. 17

Wells at Yarmouth, Fri., 7 p.m.

Windham at Thornton, Fri., 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Katahdin at Easton, Jan. 16, 6 p.m.

Nokomis at Lawrence, Fri, 6:30 p.m.

Old Orchard Beach at Sacopee Valley, no date

Pine Tree at North Haven, no date

Poland at Waynflete, Jan. 15

Yarmouth at Wells, Fri., 7 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Edward Little at Cape Elizabeth, Jan. 18, 4 p.m.

Hampden Acad. at Old Town/Orono, Jan. 15, 7:45 p.m.

Thornton t Portland/Deering, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.

Yarmouth at Brunswick, no date

SWIMMING

Brewer at Hampden, Sat., 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

SMAA Meet, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Today’s games

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Hockey

Biddeford at Yarmouth, 5:20 p.m.

Edward Little at Brunswick, 4:15 p.m.

Massabesic at Mt. Ararat, 8:15 p.m.

Scarborough at St. Dominic, 4:50 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Bonny Eagle at Marshwood, 6:30 p.m.

Cheverus at Thornton Academy, 8 p.m.

Gardiner Area at Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison, 7:20 p.m.

South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete at Brunswick, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Boothbay at Wiscasset, 7 p.m.

Buckfield at Seacoast Christian School, 6 p.m.

Dexter at Mattanawcook Acad., 7 p.m.

Fort Fairfield at Central Aroostook, 7 p.m.

Greater Portland Christian at A.R. Gould, 4 p.m.

Hall-Dale at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Hodgdon at Houlton, 7 p.m.

Lisbon at Telstar, 7 p.m.

Machias at Stearns, 7 p.m.

Mount View at MCI, 6:30 p.m.

Piscataquis at Penquis, 6:30 p.m.

Presque Isle at Orono, 6 p.m.

Shead at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Aroostook at Easton, 7 p.m.

Valley at Temple Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Washington Academy at John Bapst, 7 p.m.

Waynflete School at Sacopee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Buckfield at Seacoast Christian School, 4:30 p.m.

Deer Isle-Stonington at Sumner, 6:30 p.m.

Hermon at Oceanside, 6 p.m.

Jonesport Beals at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.

Lee Academy at Piscataquis, 7 p.m.

Machias at Stearns, 5:30 p.m.

MCI at Mount View, 6:30 p.m.

Orono at Old Town, 7 p.m.

Penobscot Valley at Penquis, 6:30 p.m.

Pine Tree Academy at Hebron Academy, 5 p.m.

Portland at Sanford, 7 p.m.

South Portland at Windham, 7 p.m.

Valley at Temple Academy, 5 p.m.

Washington Academy at John Bapst, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men’s Hockey

Maine at Brown, 7 p.m.

Swimming

HIGH SCHOOL

At Husson U., Bangor

Brewer girls 109, Hampden Acad. 60

200 Medley Relay: 1, Brewer ‘A’ (Erin Aucoin, Caroline Blain, McKenna Porter, Sydney Blain), 2:09.85. 2, HA ‘A’ (Sidney Jordan, Rachel Vine, Cara Whitmore, Mikaela Shayne), 2:16.28. 3, Brewer ‘B’ (Claire Warmuth, Adelaide Ross, Kaycee Laffey, Eve Daries), 2:23.14. 200 Freestyle: 1, Sydney Blain, BREW, 2:18.95. 2, Adelaide Ross, BREW, 2:24.73. 3, Sara Poll, HAMP, 2:42.73. 4, Phoebe Wagner, HAMP, 2:54.20. 5, Claire Nichols, HAMP, 2:56.79. 6, Bakara Oakstone, BREW, 3:40.12. 200 IM: 1, Caroline Blain, BREW, 2:38.76. 2, Rachel Vine, HAMP, 2:42.17. 3, McKayla Poulin, HAMP, 2:55.21. 50 Freestyle: 1, McKenna Porter, BREW, 28.18. 2, Hannah Friedman, BREW, 28.37. 3, Mikaela Shayne, HAMP, 32.20. 4, Kaycee Laffey, BREW, 33.86. 5, Marilyn Manigoult, HAMP, 35.19. 6, Kaitlynn Raye, HAMP, 37.38. Diving: 1, Alyssa Patterson, BREW, 101.95. 100 Butterfly: 1, Erin Aucoin, BREW, 1:09.61. 2, Cara Whitmore, HAMP, 1:26.55. 3, McKayla Poulin, HAMP, 1:26.76. 100 Freestyle: 1, McKenna Porter, BREW, 1:02.19. 2, Claire Warmuth, BREW, 1:03.13. 3, Sidney Jordan, HAMP, 1:04.88. 4, Claire Nichols, HAMP, 1:16.54. 5, Jordyn Cote, HAMP, 1:27.39. 500 Freestyle: 1, Caroline Blain, BREW, 6:18.53. 2, Adelaide Ross, BREW, 6:23.46. 3, Cara Whitmore, HAMP, 6:58.31. 4, Sara Poll, HAMP, 7:10.62. 5, Eve Daries, BREW, 7:47.28. 6, Phoebe Wagner, HAMP, 8:00.85. 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Brewer ‘A’ (McKenna Porter, Eve Daries, Caroline Blain, Hannah Friedman), 1:59.79. 2, HA ‘A’ (Rachel Vine, Cara Whitmore, Mikaela Shayne, McKayla Poulin), 2:02.36. 3, HA ‘B’ (Phoebe Wagner, Kaitlynn Raye, Jordyn Cote, Rosie Shelly), 2:32.98. 5, Brewer ‘B’ (Kate West, Emma Norton, Kiya Oakstone, Bakara Oakstone), 2:55.55. 100 Backstroke: 1, Erin Aucoin, BREW, 1:11.06. 2, Sidney Jordan, HAMP, 1:16.79. 3, Claire Warmuth, BREW, 1:24.69. 4, Kaycee Laffey, BREW, 1:27.26. 5, Kaitlynn Raye, HAMP, 1:46.40. 6, Marilyn Manigoult, HAMP, 1:50.74. 100 Breaststroke: 1, Rachel Vine, HAMP, 1:15.32. 2, Sydney Blain, BREW, 1:16.37. 3, Eve Daries, BREW, 1:46.59. 4, Alyssa Patterson, BREW, 1:49.74. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Brewer ‘A’ (Adelaide Ross, Claire Warmuth, Erin Aucoin, Sydney Blain), 4:18.86. 2, HA ‘A’ (Sidney Jordan, McKayla Poulin, Mikaela Shayne, Sara Poll), 4:55.30. 3, Brewer ‘B’ (Abigail Bennett, Kaycee Laffey, Annie Fernandez-Faucher, Lauren Tardy), 5:36.31. 4, HA ‘B’ (Claire Nichols, Kaitlynn Raye, Phoebe Wagner, Jordyn Cote), 5:43.31.

Hampden Acad. boys 110, Brewer 44

200 Freestyle: 1, Chris Chaffe, HAMP, 2:14.72. 2, Dakota Grover, BREW, 2:19.92. 3, Gavin Kearns, HAMP, 2:25.93. 4, Jacob Harper, BREW, 2:39.88. 200 Medley Relay: 1, HA ‘A’ (Jakob Archer, Matthew Vine, Cameron LaBree, Zach Steigert), 1:54.21. 2, Brewer ‘A’ (Ian Coleman, Noah Tibbetts, Brendan Grover, Jacob Harper), 2:18.52. 200 IM: 1, Matthew Vine, HAMP, 2:30.33. 2, Jakob Archer, HAMP, 2:37.96. 50 Freestyle: 1, Zach Steigert, HAMP, 25.60. 2, Noah Tibbetts, BREW, 25.75. 3, Tyler Rinfret, HAMP, 27.62. 4, Ian Coleman, BREW, 30.17. 5, Aaron Grodewald, HAMP, 30.88. Diving: 1, Dominic Pagnozzi, BREW, 152.85. 100 Butterfly: 1, Cameron LaBree, HAMP, 55.45. 2, Noah Tibbetts, BREW, 1:11.36. 100 Freestyle: 1, Zach Steigert, HAMP, 57.53. 2, Aaron Grodewald, HAMP, 1:08.85. 3, Brendan Grover, BREW, 1:09.65. 4, Kyle Leavitt, HAMP, 1:18.95. 500 Freestyle: 1, Chris Chaffe, HAMP, 6:27.43. 2, Dakota Grover, BREW, 6:36.36. 3, Gavin Kearns, HAMP, 6:45.34. 4, Steven Santiago, HAMP, 7:38.27. 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, HA ‘A’ (Zach Steigert, Chris Chaffe, Matthew Vine, Cameron LaBree), 1:45.30. 2, HA ‘B’ (Tyler Rinfret, Gavin Kearns, Derrick Cunningham, Anthony Hall), 2:10.67. 100 Backstroke: 1, Jakob Archer, HAMP, 1:11.05. 2, Tyler Rinfret, HAMP, 1:25.10. 3, Brendan Grover, BREW, 1:25.64. 100 Breaststroke: 1, Cameron LaBree, HAMP, 1:05.57. 2, Matthew Vine, HAMP, 1:11.21. 3, Ian Coleman, BREW, 1:30.40. 4, Anthony Hall, HAMP, 1:33.41. 5, Jacob Harper, BREW, 1:41.72. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, HA ‘A’ (Chris Chaffe, Jakob Archer, Aaron Grodewald, Gavin Kearns), 4:16.74. 2, Brewer ‘A’ (Noah Tibbetts, Brendan Grover, Jacob Harper, Dakota Grover), 4:22.29. 3, HA ‘B’ (Derrick Cunningham, Steven Santiago, Anthony Hall, Kyle Leavitt), 5:19.16.

Youth hockey

14U, Tier IV

At Ice Vault, Augusta

SAM Red 2, Maranacook 1

Goals:

SAM Red goals: Connor Whitley, Jacob Varney; assists: Andrew Rancourt, Camden Sirois, Owen Doyle; Maranacook goal: Marjorie Knight; assist: Abigail Ross