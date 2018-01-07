Police searching for missing Dover-Foxcroft man with dementia

Courtesy Dover-Foxcroft Police Department | BDN Courtesy Dover-Foxcroft Police Department | BDN

Police are seeking help in the search for a Dover-Foxcroft man with dementia who went missing Saturday.

John Ferguson was not at his Larrabee Farm Road home when Dover-Foxcroft officers went to check on him there Saturday afternoon, according to Dover-Foxcroft police.

Instead, officers found a set of footprints leading in and out of his house, and his vehicle was snowed in, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Local taxis services reported no record of picking him up at his home, police said.

“John suffers from dementia and has a recent history of losing his way,” the post said.

The post did not provide Ferguson’s age, but described him as “disheveled” with dark, graying hair and a beard, about 150 pounds, and 6 foot, 3 inches tall. He may be wearing glasses, police said.

Police have provided a photo of Ferguson without a beard that is about a year old.

Anyone with information about Ferguson’s whereabouts can contact the Dover Foxcroft Police Department at (207) 564-8021.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.