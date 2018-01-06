Swayman, UMaine men’s hockey team shut out Boston University

UMaine athletics | BDN UMaine athletics | BDN

BOSTON — Freshman goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves for his first career shutout and three different Black Bears scored in the University of Maine men’s hockey team’s 3-0 victory over Boston University on Saturday night at Agganis Arena.

Nolan Vesey, Ryan Smith and Brendan Robbins all found the back of the net. With the victory, Maine (11-7-1, 5-4-1 HEA) pushed its unbeaten streak to eight games.

The teams played evenly through the first 10 minutes, with Maine holding a slight edge (7-6) in shots on goal in the first half of the period. Eventually, each team started to create odd-man opportunities.

Patrick Holway — cutting through the slot and dinging a shot off the post — and Vesey — carrying the puck down the left wing, cutting towards the goal and just finding Oettinger’s pad — had great chances for the Black Bears. Even on the penalty kill Maine still worked to generate chances in the offensive end, as Robbins and Chase Pearson each earned short breakaway bids. Oettinger, though, made 14 stops in the frame for BU.

At the other end of the ice, Jordan Greenway broke in all alone on Swayman but the freshman gloved the shot away – one of his eight stops in the period — to keep it scoreless.

Just over a minute into the second period, Maine found itself on the penalty kill but the Black Bears were up to the task and earned one of their own four minutes later and were able to capitalize. Brady Keeper started the breakout from behind the Maine goal line, feeding Tim Doherty up the right wing. Doherty was able to work it into the middle to Robbins who touched it to Vesey at the left post for the finish. With the assist, Doherty extended his point-streak to eight games while Vesey moved his to four.

It took just five minutes for Maine to find the net again, with freshman Eduards Tralmaks hitting Smith with a centering pass from the hash marks. Smith was able to redirect the puck high and over Oettinger’s right shoulder for the goal.

The Terriers (8-11-1, 6-7-1 HEA) earned a power-play just 37 seconds into the third period and were unable to capitalize, as they created some dangerous chances only to have them stopped by Swayman. David Farrance’s point shot hit pad and then he made two follow up saves down low on Greenway and Brady Tkachuk. Soon after, Swayman chested down a tip from a crashing Gabriel Chabot.

Maine was able to strike again, as Robbins and Pieper broke in on a 2-on-1 and Robbins was able to finish the pass from Pieper for a 3-0 lead with 8:14 to play. Vesey had created the odd-man rush with his breakout pass up the left wing.

Swayman’s shutout was the fifth overall in the 130th meeting of the teams and was the first by a freshman goaltender against the Terriers since now-assistant coach Alfie Michaud did it on Feb. 21, 1997.

The Black Bears held the final edge over the Terriers in shots on goal (37-31).

Maine will close out non-conference play on Monday, Jan. 8, with a 7 p.m. puck drop at Brown.

